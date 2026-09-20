Forty-three Georgian nationals deported from Ireland on Sunday

A charter flight from Dublin carrying 43 Georgian deportees landed in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, on Sunday evening. Photograph: RuelleRuelle/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Forty-three Georgian nationals were deported from Ireland on Sunday, including three minors.

Of those deported, 33 were men and seven were women. There was one family group, and it included the three minors.

The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan confirmed the completion of the deportation operation on Sunday evening. It was carried out by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

Four of the deported men had been convicted of offences in this State, according to the Garda, which said “their removal supports ongoing operations by An Garda Síochána nationwide”.

Forty-two of the returnees were removed on foot of deportation orders issued by O’Callaghan pursuant to the Immigration Act, 1999.

One man was removed on foot of a return decision issued by O’Callaghan, pursuant to the newly enacted International Protection Act, 2026.

The flight departed Dublin Airport at 1.50pm on Sunday, and landed in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, at 6.40pm Irish time.

The returnees were accompanied on the flight by members of the gardaí, medical staff, an interpreter and an independent human rights observer.

The removal flight and the return flight were provided by Air Partner Ltd at a cost of €225,575.00 (excluding VAT).

Further charter deportation operations will be conducted throughout 2026, the Department of Justice said.

It is understood that in 2025, six charter flight operations removed 182 people who were subject to deportation orders from the State and 23 EU nationals were removed on removal orders.

So far in 2026, 221 people have been removed on charter flights.

Speaking about Sunday’s flight, O’Callaghan said “deportations play an essential role in ensuring our immigration system is not undermined and that people follow the pathways already in place for legal migration.

“They are also an important mechanism to provide the public with confidence that our systems are rules-based and robust.”

He said it was the sixth charter deportation operation this year and thanked gardaí and his officials for their continued work.

He acknowledged that “the vast majority” of Georgian nationals in the State were legally resident here and “positively contribute” to Irish society.

“The Government has a voluntary return programme available for people who have no legal status or who have had their international protection application withdrawn or refused,” he said, adding the programme was the “preferred option”.