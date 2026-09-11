Victims of 9/11 remembered 25 years after attacks in United States

Main points

Memorial services are taking place today to remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people 25 years ago

US president Donald Trump plans to attend the Pentagon’s anniversary ceremony near Washington DC later today

Vice-president JD Vance is expected to attend the observance at the National September 11 Memorial in New York

Key reads

Denis Staunton on how the US response to 9/11 attacks reshaped the world

Keith Duggan on the firefighters of 9/11: ‘They were eating breakfast when the call came. They all left’

Podcast: Could the disastrous legacy of 9/11 have been avoided?

‘We will not forget them,’ says Taoiseach

Today we honour and remember all those who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks, a day of unspeakable horror that shook the world. pic.twitter.com/tMg5Hm9c5b — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 11, 2026

In a post on X, Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote, “today we honour and remember all those who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks, a day of unspeakable horror that shook the world.”

He said of the victims, at least 18 were Irish citizens and an estimated 1,000 were of Irish heritage.

“It was an attack on all humanity, on democracy and the values we all share.

He said it was strongly felt in Ireland due to the “close bonds between our two nations and people.”

“We remain united with all the survivors of 9/11, both today and in the years to come. We will not forget them.”

The firefighters of 9/11: They were eating breakfast when the call came. ‘They all left’

An unidentified New York City firefighter walks away from Ground Zero after the collapse of the Twin Towers September 11th, 2001 in New York City. Photograph: Anthony Correia/Getty Images.

On this day 25 years ago, the Ladder 3 crew sat at the maple table, having breakfast, writes Washington correspondent Keith Duggan.

They had less than two hours to live. Eight in the morning is a hectic time, with the night tour crew clocking off and the morning tour unit already arrived.

Officially, the tour, or shift, hours are 9am-6pm and 6pm-9am, but Ladder 3 had an inherited tradition where the morning crew would arrive a few hours before the shift officially started.

Read the full article here.

New York City mayor remembers 9/11 attacks, 25 years on

25 years ago, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people, including 2,753 New Yorkers.



As we remember that terrible day, let us also remember the first responders, office workers and strangers who ran toward danger to help each other. Let us remember the extraordinary compassion,… pic.twitter.com/AO4RFEOZA2 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 11, 2026

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City said, “25 years ago, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people, including 2,753 New Yorkers,” in a post on X.

“As we remember that terrible day, let us also remember the first responders, office workers and strangers who ran toward danger to help each other.

“Let us remember the extraordinary compassion, resilience and bravery that carried our city through its darkest day.

“Today, New York remembers. We will Never Forget.”

Seventh moment of silence added to New York commemoration

A new moment of silence, honoring all who have died from the health effects of 9/11 and its aftermath, will be added to the annual commemoration ceremony in New York.

For the past 24 years, the 9/11 commemoration has included six moments of silence to mark the times when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck, when each tower fell, and the times corresponding to the attack at the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

Since 9/11, thousands of first responders, rescue, recovery and relief workers and lower Manhattan community members have died from 9/11-related illnesses.

The seventh moment of silence will become a permanent part of the annual ceremony.

‘We will never forget,’ says The White House

A quarter of a century has passed since September 11, 2001, when the peace of our Nation was shattered by terrorists.



Today, we remember the 2,977 precious lives taken from us, honor the heroes who answered the call, & keep their families in the heart of our Nation.



Above all,… pic.twitter.com/krsBkfsdKi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2026

In a post on X, The White House wrote, “a quarter of a century has passed since September 11th, 2001, when the peace of our Nation was shattered by terrorists.

“Today, we remember the 2,977 precious lives taken from us, honor the heroes who answered the call, and keep their families in the heart of our Nation.

It added, “above all, we must ensure the memory of 9/11 never fades, but is carried from one generation of Americans to the next. We will never forget.”

Fr Mychal Judge to be remembered in father’s home village in Leitrim

Rescue workers carry fatally injured New York City Fire Department chaplain, Fr Mychal Judge, from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th, 2001. Judge was the first official victim of the 9/11 attacks. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

There are few more enduring images of the terrible events of 9/11 than those of New York firefighters pulling the body of Fr Mychal Judge from the remains of the Twin Towers, writes Ronan McGreevy.

Where others fled the collapsing towers, Judge remained at post to give the last rites to the firemen on site. He was in the lobby of the North Tower praying for victims when the South Tower collapsed, burying him under the rubble and killing him.

The photograph of Judge was taken by Reuters photographer Shannon Stapleton, who was in the area on another job when the attacks happened. It was one of the first photographs taken after the towers collapsed.

Judge, a Franciscan priest, became known as Victim 0001, of 9/11, of the 2,603 people who died when two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers on the morning of September 11th, 2001.

Read the full article here.

Ceremonies across the US

A number of planned remembrances are planned across the US from beams of light projecting from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington to a stair climb at Mississippi State University’s football stadium to a ceremony at Honolulu’s 9/11 memorial.

US president Donald Trump during the Steel Across America tour on the Ellipse of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026. Photographer: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/Bloomberg

At last year’s commemoration at the Pentagon , Trump delivered remarks recounting moments from the day of the attacks, including snippets of conversations from passengers who were aboard the hijacked airplanes. - Guardian

Trump to attend Pentagon’s anniversary ceremony

US president Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews after attending the Republican Midterm Convention on September 11th, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

US president Donald Trump plans to attend the Pentagon’s anniversary ceremony later today.

This is the second year in a row for Trump to mark the day at the Pentagon.

At a Tuesday event at the Ellipse just outside the White House, Trump vowed to “never forget” victims, noting that the attacks were one of few moments in history that “divide time into really what came before” and after.

Vice-president JD Vance is expected to attend the observance at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, while other administration officials are headed to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. - Guardian

How US response to 9/11 attacks reshaped the world

Two airliners struck the World Trade Centre in New York City as part of the co-ordinated attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Photograph: AP

When American civil and political leaders gather at the 9/11 memorial in New York on Friday, their focus will properly be on the almost 3,000 people who were murdered in the attacks 25 years ago, writes China correspondent Denis Staunton.

But after the commemoration is over, they might also reflect on the millions of others around the world whose lives were destroyed by the United States’ response to the events of September 11th, 2001.

More than 940,000 were killed directly by post-9/11 war violence in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Pakistan, almost half of them civilians, according to the Costs of War project by the Watson School of International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

For the full article, click here.

Memorial event held in London

US ambassador Warren Stephens and his wife Harriet Stephens lay a wreath in Grosvenor Square, London, marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A memorial event took place in London at 11am at the 9/11 memorial sculpture in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected to take the Royal Salute on the Buckingham Palace forecourt on behalf of the King, accompanied by US Ambassador Warren Stephens.

The US ambassador Warren Stephens laid a wreath in Grosvenor Square at the 9/11 Memorial Garden, alongside his wife Harriet.

25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US

Firefighters gather around the memorial ahead of a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 11th, 2026 in New York. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

Memorial events will be held to honour the victims such as a special ceremony at the World Trade Center.

On September 11th, 2001, 2,977 people were killed when hijackers crashed three planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania.