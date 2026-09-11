Pogues singer Shane MacGowan left €5.6m estate

Shane MacGowan: The Fairytale of New York musician died in November 2023. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan left an estate of £4.8 million (€5.6 million) in England and Wales following his death aged 65.

The Fairytale of New York musician died in November 2023.

His wife Victoria Mary Clarke is named as the sole executor and beneficiary.

The document reads: “I give, devise and bequeath all I die possessed of, both real and personal and wheresoever situate, to the said Victoria Mary Clarke for her own absolute use and benefit and I appoint her my residuary legatee.”

The will was signed on March 14th, 2018, before the couple married, so refers to Clarke as his “partner”. The couple married in November 2018 in Copenhagen.

MacGowan’s sister, novelist Siobhan MacGowan, was named to inherit everything if Clarke died before him.

MacGowan was born to Irish parents in 1957 in Pembury, Kent, and he soon moved to rural Tipperary where he was immersed in a culture of ceilidh bands and showbands.

The Pogues frontman died “peacefully” at 3am on November 30th, 2023 with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his relatives said.

He was due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

His funeral was held in Co Tipperary and featured a performance from Australian musician Nick Cave. Along with the singer’s family and friends, former president Michael D Higgins attended as well as well-known faces from the world of music and entertainment, including actor Johnny Depp. – PA