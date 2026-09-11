Sharlene Mawdsley misses out on 400m final at Ultimate Championship

Sharlene Mawdsley after the women's 400m semi-final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship at National Athletics Centre in Budapest. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sharlene Mawdsley has missed out on the final of the women’s 400m on the opening night of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

In her second race in seven weeks due to injury, Mawdsley had to settle for seventh in the opening semi-final, clocking 51.28 seconds.

Starting in lane three, Mawdsley was the only athlete in her semi-final not to have broken 50 seconds. She held her form until the 200m-mark before losing ground on the leaders. The race was won by Olympic and World champion Marileidy Paulino in impressive style, the Dominican clocking 49.58.

Olympic silver medallist Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain was second in 49.67. After the second semi-final, won by Norway’s Henriette Jaeger in 49.64, Mawdsley was ranked 14th of the 16 athletes, earning her $4,000 (€3,450).

Saturday’s final offers $150,000 (€129,300) to the winner, representing the largest first-place prize in athletics, part of the record $10-million (€8.6 million) purse on offer across the weekend.

Mawdsley clocked a lifetime best of 50.06 at the Paris Diamond League in June before sustaining a hamstring tear at the National Championships in Santry which subsequently forced her out of last month’s European Championships. The Tipperary athlete made a winning return to racing on Tuesday with a win in the 400m at the Palio Città della Quercia, but her lack of race fitness caught up with her here.

Mark English will race in the men’s 800m semi-finals on Saturday (5.34pm Irish time; final 6.41pm Sunday), his first race since winning the European title in Birmingham, while Rhasidat Adeleke will go in Sunday’s 200m semi-final (5.44pm; final at 7.49pm).