Irish Open at Doonbeg: Tee times, TV details, when is Donald Trump going to be there?

US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during his last visit to Ireland in 2023. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

When is it on?

The 2026 Irish Open will take place from Thursday to Sunday at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg, Co Clare. It is a DP World Tour event.

How can I watch it all?

The Irish Open will be shown on RTÉ 2 on Thursday from 1.30pm to 7pm as well as on Sky Sports Golf. From Friday, coverage will begin at 9.30pm, from 2.30pm on Saturday and from 1.30pm on Sunday, although relegated to Sky Sports+ at times during the week due to a clash with the Solheim Cup.

What is Doonbeg like as a course?

Doonbeg is one of the better links courses in Ireland, designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2002. It was bought by Donald Trump in 2014, who rebranded the course in his name. Doonbeg has sweeping dunes and vistas as the course gets remarkably close to the sea at times. It is the first time that the course will host an event the size of the Irish Open.

Which Irish players are playing?

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, chasing his third Irish Open title, leads a 10-strong Irish contingent that includes Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Tom McKibbin and Séamus Power. Max Kennedy, Liam Nolan and Mark Power have received invitations, while Cormac Sharvin and Thomas Higgins have received national spots. Higgins is in his first professional event after just missing out on the Walker Cup team for Lahinch.

Who else is coming to play?

Jon Rahm is the star turn. He won the Irish Open the last time he played in 2019 in Lahinch, while Rasmus Hojgaard also returns as a third “defender” of his title after winning in Royal County Down in 2024 but not playing last year. It is a strong field, with Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed, five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka and Ryder Cup stars Tyrrell Hatton and Bob MacIntyre among the entrants.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets for the weekend have sold out, but there are still general admission tickets for Wednesday’s pro-am for €40, for the start of play on Thursday for €50 and for Friday for €60.

Will Donald Trump show up?

Yes, that is the plan. The US president is to arrive in Ireland on Saturday for a series of political and diplomatic engagements in Dublin, before travelling on Saturday night to stay overnight at the hotel and watch the Irish Open tournament on Sunday.

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Originally it was speculated that Trump would play in the pro-am, but it was necessary he stayed in the US for events to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Trump’s arrival will greatly increase the security presence at the weekend, with a security entourage of as many as 1,000 people, including up to 200 Secret Service officers as part of the operation.

What is the Irish Open winner’s prize?

The winner’s prize is €880,000 with a total purse of €5.17 million.

What is the weather forecast?

Scattered showers, with temperatures from 13 to 16 degrees, with winds of up to 27km/h during the week to challenge some of the world’s best players.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be updated here when made available.