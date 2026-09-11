St Pat’s knock Shamrock Rovers back at Richmond to blow title race wide open

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 (McClelland 4, Keena 33) Shamrock Rovers 0

First-half goals from Jay McClelland and Aidan Keena delivered St Patrick’s Athletic a telling victory over champions Shamrock Rovers in a pulsating Dublin derby to blow the title race wide open.

Having knocked holders Rovers out of the FAI Cup last month, Stephen Kenny’s Saints followed it up at Richmond Park, avenging their three league defeats to Rovers earlier this year.

St Patrick’s can now go top of the Premier Division table on goal difference should they beat Dundalk at Oriel Park on Monday night, though Rovers, who were 10 points clear at the summit five weeks ago, will have a game in hand.

That, however, is against rivals Bohemians, who are also now just three points behind after recovering from 2-0 down to beat Galway United 3-2 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Starting with intent, St Pat’s were in front from their first attack after just four minutes. Anchor midfielder Jamie Lennon was the architect, working a long-range one-two with Ryan Sheridan, the 17-year-old making his full league debut, to arc a superb cross to the far post.

McClelland arrived to find the net off the underside of the crossbar with a side-foot volley for a stunning first league goal of the season.

Jason McClelland scores the opening goal at Richmond Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Rovers played their way into the game and enjoyed a good deal of the ball, patiently probing for openings as Saints, with the best rearguard record in the league, defended tenaciously, pinned deep in their own half.

It was 24 minutes before Joseph Anang was worked between the St Pat’s post, the Ghanaian springing down to his left to bat away one-handed from Hoops’ skipper Roberto Lopes’ flick after Jack Byrne had recycled a corner.

Despite having been on the back foot for a sustained period, St Pat’s struck to double their lead on the counterattack on 33 minutes.

Zach Elbouzedi was given time and space on the right to cross. Aidan Keena spun adroitly to get his shot away off his right foot to beat Ed McGinty.

Remarkably, it might have been 3-0 a minute later. A slip by Lopes, just yellow-carded for a foul on Ryan Edmondson, gifted Sheridan a run in behind. McGinty stood up well to make the save.

Befuddled to find themselves two goals down, Rovers kept passing the ball, St Pat’s captain Joe Redmond making a telling block on Michael Noonan just yards from goal.

A fifth Byrne corner to nil then presented Dylan Watts with a chance he shot straight at Anang as the visitors went to their dressingroom for the interval nonplussed at the scoreline.

With Adam Brennan on for Tunmise Sobowale, the one-way traffic from Rovers resumed from the restart, though Watts again did not worry Anang from a free kick.

It was McGinty who soon had work to do at the other end with saves on Keena and Lennon as St Pat’s remained a major threat in transition.

Rovers continued to press to get back into the game, substitute Jake Mulraney and Dan Cleary narrowly off target with shots from distance.

But St Pat’s defence, as it has done for much of the season, held firm to secure a rousing win.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Redmond, Hoare, Turner; Lennon, Baggley; Elbouzedi (Palmer, 67), Sheridan (Forrester, 72), McClelland (Breslin, 79); Keena (Olusanya, 67), Edmondson (Brown, 67).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary (Afolabi, 68), Lopes, Grace; Sobowale (Brennan, ht), Watts, Healy, Byrne (Mulraney, 56), Fitzgerald; Burke (C. O’Sullivan, 73); Noonan (McGovern, 68).

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).