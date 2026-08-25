Trump ‘seriously considering’ renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America

Donald Trump: 'We don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer.' Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

US president Donald Trump said he is considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America as the trade war between the United States and Canada intensifies.

Such a change would be reminiscent of the president’s unilateral action last year by executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The United States and Canada are locked in a trade dispute, with Canada expected to announce retaliatory measures after the Trump administration enacted 50 per cent tariffs on $20 billion (€17 billion) of Canadian goods over the weekend after talks between the countries broke down.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump said on social media.

Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and is home to the country’s vehicle industry.

The rhetoric between the two countries is escalating, with Trump telling Canadian leaders on Monday to “fall in line” or face consequences “far worse” than existing tariffs.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has accused Washington of trying to subordinate Canada.

Trump also threatened new 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian vehicles, car parts and steel, while Carney said US trade demands showed that Washington wanted to “destroy our major industries” – including vehicles, steel and aluminium.

Canada and the United States share one of the world’s largest trading relationships, with deeply integrated supply chains across cars, energy, agriculture and manufacturing – making a prolonged trade fight potentially costly for businesses and workers on both sides of the border.

Businesses and consumers are caught in the middle, facing uncertainty about how much prices may increase.

Canadian finance minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and three other ministers are also expected on Tuesday to share details of support for workers affected by tariffs.

Carney said Canada may need to move away from matching US tariffs dollar for dollar and instead use more targeted retaliation aimed at protecting Canadian workers and businesses.

“An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States” is “not something we’re going to accept”, Mr Carney said.

He was even more blunt in French.

“We learned during the negotiations that the Americans want to destroy our major industries, including autos, steel and aluminium,” Mr Carney said.

“That was one of the main reasons we said no. It was a bad deal.” – AP