Trump’s security secretary calls Chicago a ‘war zone’ after federal agents shoot woman

Kristi Noem, US president Donald Trump’s homeland security secretary, called Chicago “a war zone” on Sunday after federal agents shot a woman and the governor of Illinois accused the administration of fuelling the crisis rather than resolving it.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday morning, Ms Noem took aim at the city’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, who has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s Ice raids and deployment of the national guard in Illinois, a measure he called “unhinged and unhealthy”.

“It’s wrong, there should be consequences for that and for leaders that stand up and knowingly lie about the situation on the ground,” Ms Noem said. “His city is a war zone and he’s lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people’s lives.”

Ms Noem’s remarks followed Mr Trump’s authorisation to deploy 300 members of the Illinois national guard to Chicago, with orders to protect federal officers and property.

The move came just weeks after national guard troops were sent to Washington, where the president federalised the city’s police force in what he described as a “crackdown” on crime, a pattern now extending to a string of other US cities. “We’re going to be doing Chicago probably next,” Mr Trump had said at the time.

Ms Noem defended the administration’s course of action, insisting on Fox that residents supported the government intervention. “They understand that where we have gone we have made it much more free,” she said.

“People are much safer, we have got a thousand criminals that are off the streets of Chicago, just because we’ve been there.”

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper on Sunday, the Democratic Illinois governor, JB Pritzker, accused the administration of fuelling the crisis rather than resolving it. “They are the ones who are making it a war zone,” he said.

“They need to get out of Chicago. If they’re not going to focus on the worst of the worst, which is what the president said they are going to do, they need to get the heck out.”

Border patrol agents on Saturday shot and injured a woman while firing at someone who tried to run them over. The woman who was shot was a US citizen and was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, noting that the woman was accused in a US Customs and Border Protection intelligence bulletin last week of doxing agents.

Mr Pritzker also condemned the deployment in a post on X on Saturday, writing: “The Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will.” Pritzker called the decision “absolutely outrageous and un-American,” and added that it had been made “against our will”. – Guardian