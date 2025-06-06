Mistakenly deported man Abrego Garcia brought back to US to face criminal charges

Protesters call for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported by the Trump administration. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador by the Trump administration, is on his way back to the US to face criminal charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Abrego Garcia will face charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the US, ABC reported earlier. The report said the charges had been filed under seal in Tennessee last month, well after Abrego Garcia’s March 15th deportation.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador despite an immigration judge’s 2019 order granting him protection from deportation to the country after finding he was likely to be persecuted by gangs if returned there, court records show.

Critics of president Donald Trump pointed to the erroneous deportation as an example of the excesses of the Republican president’s aggressive approach to stepping up deportations.

Officials countered by alleging that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang. His lawyers have denied that he was a member of the gang and said he had not been charged with or convicted of any crime.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Photograph: Murray Osorio PLLC via AP

His case has also become a flash point for escalating tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary, which has ruled against a number of Trump’s policies. The US Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, with liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor saying the government had cited no basis for what she called his “warrantless arrest”.

US District Court judge Paula Xinis has since opened a probe into what, if anything, the Trump administration has done to secure his return, after his lawyers accused officials of stonewalling their requests for information. – Reuters