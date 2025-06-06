How Elon Musk and Donald Trump could inflict pain on each other

The spectacular blow-up on Thursday between US president Donald Trump and Elon Musk has ripped apart a shaky alliance between two of the world’s most powerful men. Their feud could have far-reaching consequences if it drags on or even escalates.

Here are eight ways they could inflict pain on each other.

Musk Against Trump

Wield his billions against Trump, his allies and his agenda: After spending more than $250 million to help elect the president, Musk could just as easily fund campaigns against Republicans. He has called Trump’s domestic policy bill a “disgusting abomination,” and on Thursday attacked Republican congressional leaders on X, his social media platform. (Musk could also withhold the final $100 million of his pledge to support Trump.)

Use social media as an irritant: On Thursday afternoon, Musk posted a poll on X asking whether it was time “to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle.” More than 80 per cent of the nearly two million respondents so far have voted “yes”. And responding to a post suggesting that “Trump should be impeached,” Musk said, “Yes.” (It was not entirely clear whether he was agreeing with impeachment or with another part of the post.)

Drag Trump into controversy: After enjoying a close relationship with the president for months, Musk could now cause trouble for Trump by claiming to have inside information. On Thursday, without offering evidence, he claimed Trump’s administration had slow-walked the release of files on Jeffrey Epstein because Trump’s name appeared in them. “Mark this post for the future,” he wrote. “The truth will come out.” House Democrats quickly jumped on the post.

Use his companies to inconvenience the administration: Musk wrote that he would “immediately” decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which transports Nasa astronauts and supplies to and from the International Space Station. The threat prompted Steve Bannon, a Trump ally and one of Musk’s foremost critics, to suggest that Trump “seize SpaceX tonight before midnight” via executive order.

Trump Against Musk

Cut contracts with Musk’s companies: On his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump suggested that ending the government contracts with Musk’s various companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, would be “the easiest way to save money in our Budget.” Last year, Musk’s companies were promised $3 billion in nearly 100 contracts with 17 government agencies.

Investigate Musk’s immigration status and drug use: Bannon called on Thursday for a “formal investigation of his immigration status, because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately.” Musk is a naturalised US citizen who was born in South Africa. Bannon also called for an investigation into Musk’s drug use and his efforts to be briefed on classified information about military plans involving China.

Revoke Musk’s security clearance: Bannon suggested that Musk’s top-secret clearance should be suspended during investigations into the tech billionaire. But Trump could also fully revoke Musk’s clearance, which Musk has as part of the government contracts involving SpaceX’s work with Nasa. That would make it very difficult for Musk to continue to work with the government.

Wield the power of the presidency against him: Trump has a tremendous array of powers at his disposal, with the ability to sign executive orders punishing political adversaries and to direct agencies such as the justice department to initiate investigations. He could end some of Musk’s pet projects, such as the so-called department of government efficiency, as well as his embrace of white South Africans, a priority of Musk’s.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.