Cliona Ward: Irish woman held in US detention centre thanks ‘warrior’ sister

Cliona Ward has been living legally in the US for about 30 years. Photograph: Facebook

Cliona Ward, who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for almost three weeks after returning from a visit to Ireland, has called her sister’s efforts to get her out of jail “warrior” like.

Ms Ward (54), a green-card holder, who has been living legally in the United States for about 30 years, first ran into legal trouble in March after returning to the US from a trip to Ireland to visit her ill father in Youghal, Co Cork.

The Irish woman, whose green card is valid until 2033, was detained and questioned by customs at the San Francisco airport on March 19th over her past criminal record. She was facing deportation by immigration officials.

Her prior criminal record includes six cases - two felonies for possession of drugs in December 2007 and January 2008, and four misdemeanors.

READ MORE

She and her sister Orla Holladay, who also lives in the US, said her convictions were expunged, prompting customs to temporarily release her to obtain the appropriate documentation to prove her records had been cleared in California.

[ US immigration judge rules Palestinian Columbia student Khalil can be deportedOpens in new window ]

When she went to plead her case at San Francisco airport to customs on April 21st and present proof of her expungement, she was detained again and told to argue her case in front of an immigration judge. The expungement had been carried out at a state, not federal, level.

Ms Ward was released by a court in Seattle on May 7th after her original convictions were formally vacated so that they would be recognised at a federal level.

In her first comments since her release, on a GoFundMe page set up by her sister during her detention, Ms Ward called Ms Holladay, “my warrior, defender of justice. Could this be a calling for you?”

While thanking Ms Holladay she also acknowledged the public’s help, support and financial donations. Almost $50,000 was raised.

“I cannot thank you enough for what you did for me and now continue to fight for justice served,” Ms Ward said.

[ Protest held as US judge arrested and charged with obstructing immigration operationOpens in new window ]

“Everyone should have the opportunity to prove their innocence. I love you so much my warrior, my defender, my sister, my anam cara. There is truly no one in the world like you and I am truly blessed!”

Ms Ward said those who are being detained by ICE “are not informed on how to get out and they are so afraid to speak up for the basic human rights ... like how to find council or interpreter services”.

“They [officials] give them detention handbooks in English and Spanish only. All done on purpose to keep them detained and deportable.”

Ms Holladay, who is now looking after her sister following the release of her sister from jail, said previously Ms Ward had PTSD after her release.