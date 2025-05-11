Donald Trump says he will sign executive order to slash prices of prescription drugs in US

US president Donald Trump has said he will sign an executive order on Monday that will lead to huge cuts in the prices of prescription drugs and pharmaceutical products in the United States. Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday he would sign an executive order that he claimed would reduce prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices by between 30 per cent and 80 per cent.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he would sign the executive order on Monday morning.

“They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!” he wrote.

“I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World,” Mr Trump added.

Mr Trump’s post did not detail how the order would work. He also didn’t specify potential limits on the policy, such as if it would apply only to government programmes like Medicare or Medicaid, or if the White House sees a way to apply the changes more broadly. - Reuters/Bloomberg