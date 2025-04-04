‘The prices are already high for Irish goods here’: Irish Americans brace themselves for tariffs impact

New York-based Noel Gaynor was one of a number of Irish-American businessmen absorbing news on Thursday of Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement.

Gaynor, from Ballinrobe in Co Mayo, is proprietor of The Butcher Block, a supermarket in Sunnyside, Queens, that has specialised in Irish products for the local community and beyond for 30 years.

“It’s hard to say this early on. I’m not sure we know enough yet to determine how things will work out,” he said, the morning after the United States president announced a 20 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union.

“I feel it’s a waiting game really, it could take a few weeks or months even to notice any effects,” said the shopkeeper who sells Irish produce including Kerrygold, which already retails at about 80 per cent above prices in Ireland due to import costs.

READ MORE

“Some of our orders, for example, take up to six or eight weeks from when we order them, to [when they arrive on the shelves]”.

It is not yet possible to determine how much other businesses, such as the bar and restaurant industry, will be affected, with the exporting of Irish whiskeys especially being mentioned in economic conversation.

Dubliner Joe Byrne, who has a business interest in a number of bars in Queens and Manhattan, says: “It’s hard to accept it as reality with him [Trump], until it actually happens, and that’s when we’ll get to see these cost differences. If these tariffs are fully implemented, and they remain a long-term plan, we will definitely need a radical rethink where costs and the ordering of products is involved.”

It is not only Irish owners of businesses in the US that are concerned, however. There are Irish parents of US-reared children, such as Dubliner Rachel Maguire and her American husband Steven. Rachel says: “The prices are already high for Irish goods here, and to hear that there’s a possibility that they’ll go up even further, it’s almost like we’re being punished.

“I don’t buy as much Irish things as I used to. I used to always go to the Irish stores, especially to get soda bread and things like that, but then during Covid, when we couldn’t travel as much, it became easier just to start baking at home. Now there might be even more reason to do that,” she said.

Chris Lambe, originally from Leixlip, Co Kildare, is a climate consultant who has been based in the US for several years. “From a consumption perspective, the tariffs don’t bother me,” he said.

Chris Lambe. Interview with NY shoppers tariffs piece.

“There’s a reasonable American alternative for most things, the exception maybe being wine. What bothers me is this is a manufactured crisis. Completely unnecessary, but to what end? With Trump, you always have to try to guess the endgame. What will he use this crisis to achieve?”

Jokingly, he added: “At the same time, I’m glad he put a tariff on uninhabited Antarctic islands. Those penguins have been ripping us off for years.”