Trump picks Pam Bondi for US attorney general after Gaetz withdraws

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to be attorney general of the United States, moving swiftly to replace former nominee Matt Gaetz after the embattled former congressman withdrew from consideration.

Gaetz, who faced opposition from Senate Republicans, was the subject of a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of having sex with an underage 17-year-old girl. He has denied wrongdoing.

Bondi served as the top law enforcement officer of the country's third most populous state from 2011 to 2019. She served on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first administration.

Her resume contrasts with that of Gaetz, who has little of the traditional experience expected of an attorney general. Bondi would likely face less opposition from senators involved in the confirmation process.

Trump announced his pick of Bondi on social media, praising her for her prosecutorial experience and saying she was tough on crime as Florida's first female attorney general.

Trump, who was elected on November 5th despite being the subject of multiple criminal investigations from US and state prosecutors, including a felony conviction in the state of New York, said Bondi would end the politicisation of federal prosecutions.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponised against me and other Republicans - not anymore,” Trump said.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting crime, and making America safe again.” - Reuters

