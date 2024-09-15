Donald Trump safe after gunshots reported in his vicinity in Florida

Donald Trump’s campaign team says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity on Sunday afternoon in Florida.

The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.

The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee and former US president was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Campaign communications director Steven Cheung says Mr Trump was safe.

READ MORE

The US secret service later confirmed the former president was safe following the incident, and that it was investigating the situation.

Two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

“Sources said that Trump was never in danger,” the newspaper said. The incident took place outside the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, it added.

Representatives of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13th, just months ahead of what looks likely to be highly contested November 5th election in which he will be pitted against Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris.

The first shooting of a US president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as US Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Mr Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire.

The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper. - AP/Reuters

More to follow ...