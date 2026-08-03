US states sue Trump administration over fresh tariffs on 59 countries and EU

Donald Trump brought in the new duties after 'Liberation Day' tariffs were ruled unconstitutional in February and a set of temporary ones expired. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

A coalition of 25 US states sued Donald Trump’s administration on Monday over new tariffs pegged at 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on goods from 60 trading partners, calling these a pretext for replacing import taxes struck down by the United States supreme court in February.

The states are asking the US Court of International Trade to halt the tariffs, declare them unlawful and order refunds of duties that have already been paid.

According to the states involved in the action, tariffs on 59 countries and the European Union imposed last month account for 99.4 per cent of US imports. The Trump administration officials have alleged that the countries have not done enough to crack down on imports produced by forced labour.

“After losing at the supreme court, the administration is once again trying to illegally raise taxes on families and businesses with a new round of tariffs,” New York attorney general Letitia James said in a statement.

“No matter how the administration tries to justify it, the law and our constitution are clear that the president does not have the power to impose sweeping tariffs on whatever countries he wants.”

In addition to New York, the states joining the action are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, along with the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The new tariffs went into effect last month after “Liberation Day” tariffs were ruled unconstitutional in February and a new set of temporary tariffs expired.

The latest proposal for tariffs uses section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a federal law meant to target countries that use forced labour. The new tariffs affect major trading partners including Canada, Japan, Norway, Taiwan and China.

The lawsuit follows a separate suit filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of two US small businesses who argue that the US president exceeded his executive authority with the new tariffs.

“The United States is using its lawful authority to obtain the elimination of unreasonable acts, policies and practices that burden US commerce,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said.

“A foreign country’s failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour is unreasonable and burdens US commerce, including American workers, and must be addressed.

“Section 301 tariffs have proven to be a legally durable tool since the president’s first term and they remain so now.”

New York governor Kathy Hochul and state attorney general James argue that the administration’s tariffs based on “a supposed investigation into countries’ efforts to combat forced labour do not satisfy the requirements of section 301,” they said in a statement.

They said that the administration was using “forced labour” as an excuse to continue its policy of indiscriminately enacting damaging tariffs on a wide range of countries that lead to higher prices for their constituents.

“President Trump’s illegal tariffs are nothing more than a tax on hardworking families, driving up the cost of groceries, household essentials, building materials, and countless everyday goods that New Yorkers rely on,” Hochul said. “The supreme court has made it clear that this administration cannot ignore the law to impose sweeping tariffs.” - The Guardian