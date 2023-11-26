Derek Chauvin stabbing is latest attack against high-profile inmates in US prisons

The stabbing Friday of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020, at a special unit inside a Tucson, Arizona, prison is the latest in a series of attacks against high-profile inmates in the troubled, short-staffed federal Bureau of Prisons.

The assault comes less than five months after Larry Nasser, a doctor convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times at the federal prison in Florida.

It also follows the release of Justice Department reports detailing incompetence and mismanagement at federal detention centres that led to the deaths in recent years of James Bulger, the Boston gangster known as Whitey, and Jeffrey Epstein, who had been charged with sex trafficking.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at the Tucson prison was stabbed around 12.30pm. Friday, though the bureau did not identify Chauvin (47) by name. The agency said in a statement that the inmate required “life-saving measures” before being rushed to a hospital emergency room nearby.

The office of Keith Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general who prosecuted the former police officer, identified the inmate as Chauvin.

He is likely to survive, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who were not authorised to discuss the incident publicly.

On Saturday, the prison remained on lockdown while law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, examined the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. Family visits to the facility have been suspended indefinitely, according to the prison’s website.

The Tucson facility where Chauvin was stabbed is referred to as a “dropout yard,” one of several special protective units within the Bureau of Prisons system housing informants, people convicted of sex crimes, former gang members and former law enforcement personnel, among others, according to Joe Rojas, who retired this month as president of the union representing workers at the Federal Correctional Complex near Coleman, Florida.

These specialised facilities – including units in Tucson, Coleman (where Nasser was stabbed), and Terre Haute, Indiana – are supposed to provide an additional measure of safety for high-profile inmates. In turn, such inmates tend to avoid conflicts and disciplinary infractions prevalent in the wider prison population, for fear of losing their protected status.

“There is a different inmate code at these places,” Rojas said.

It was not clear how Chauvin, who is serving a sentence of just over two decades in federal prison after he was convicted of state murder charges and a federal charge of violating the constitutional rights of Floyd, was assaulted. Nor was it clear why prison officials failed to protect one of the most hated, and vulnerable, inmates in the 160,000-person federal prison system.

A bureau spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Chauvin, who is white, killed Floyd, who was black, by kneeling on his neck for nine-and-a-half minutes while he lay handcuffed on the street. The incident set off the largest protests of a generation and led to calls for police reforms.

Chauvin negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors in his federal case, in part, to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which his legal team considered safer than a state prison. Before his federal deal, Chauvin was serving a state sentence in solitary confinement for 23 hours each day in Minnesota.

State prison officials said at the time that Chauvin had been isolated because of concerns for his safety.

Ellison expressed concerns about the level of protection on the former officer.

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” Ellison, who was informed by federal officials of the attack late Friday, said in a statement. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

While the specific details of the attack on Chauvin are not yet known, they appear to fit into a pattern of other attacks documented by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, who has issued two reports in the past year calling upon the prison bureau to improve procedures and oversight of high-profile inmates.

In December last year, Horowitz issued a scathing 65-page report on the death of Bulger at the federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia, detailing “staff and management performance failures; bureaucratic incompetence; and flawed, confusing, and insufficient policies and procedures,” that allowed inmates to fatally beat the 89-year-old with a padlock hours after he had been transferred into the general population.

In June, the inspector general concluded a years-long investigation into the death of Epstein, a well-connected financier who was found dead in a cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck in 2019, disclosing a similar pattern of lax management and missteps.

The prison in Tucson, Arizona, where Derek Chauvin was being held in a special protective unit for high-profile inmates. Photograph: Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times

While the inspector general’s office confirmed the department’s determination that Epstein had killed himself, the report described a remarkable, at times unexplained, succession of circumstances that made it easy for him to take his own life. For example, the jail’s staff members allowed Epstein to hoard extra bedding and clothing, even though he had tried to hang himself earlier.

“The combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures documented in this report all contributed to an environment in which arguably one of the B.O.P.’s most notorious inmates was provided with the opportunity to take his own life,” Horowitz’s report said.

Theodore Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber, who killed three people and injured 23 in a bombing rampage from 1978 to 1995, died by suicide in June at a federal prison medical centre in North Carolina.

Nasser, who is serving a sentence of up to 60 years, was attacked by an inmate wielding a homemade weapon in a common area of a specialised protective unit at the US Penitentiary Coleman II.

Bulger, Epstein and Nasser were all assigned to the federal prison complex in Tucson at one time or another.

Bureau of Prison officials have struggled to cope with an exodus of staff – particularly among corrections officers and medical workers – who are able to find better-paying, lower-stress jobs in the private sector, a factor Horowitz acknowledged in the Bulger and Epstein reports.

In many instances, prison officials have been forced to staff guard shifts with teachers, case managers, counsellors, facilities workers and even secretaries.

The targeting of Chauvin is likely to increase scrutiny of the bureau even as the national debate over police reform continues to play out.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.