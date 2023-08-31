Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion charges

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to a Georgia criminal indictment related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a wide-ranging Georgia criminal indictment related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a court filing.

The plea means that Mr Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will not appear in person in Fulton county court in Atlanta next week to face the charges.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis has charged Mr Trump with 13 felony counts, including racketeering, for pressuring state officials to reverse his 2020 election loss and allegedly setting up a fake slate of electors to undermine the congressional certification of Democratic president Joe Biden’s victory.

The latest charges mark Mr Trump’s fourth indictment since launching his reelection campaign for president.

“As evidenced by my signature below, I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the Indictment in this case,” Mr Trump said in the court filing made in the Fulton county superior court on Thursday. – Reuters