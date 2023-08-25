Trump mugshot released after surrendering in Fulton county

It’s here. A much-anticipated mugshot of Donald Trump is on display after Georgia authorities denied his request to be excused from picture day.

Mr Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, had so far managed to avoid the spectre of a mugshot, though he has sought to profit from merch with a fake booking photo.

Asked weeks earlier whether Mr Trump would be required to take a photo, the Fulton county sheriff Pat Labat, a Democrat, said: “It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you.”

The Fulton County sheriff’s office released the photo Thursday evening after Mr Trump turned himself into the Fulton county jail, where about half of the 19 defendants in the Georgia election interference case had previously surrendered.

Mr Trump intentionally scheduled his booking to take place during prime time viewing hours.

The booking process also involves a few other routine steps, including fingerprinting and collecting personal information such as height and weight.

A number of his co-defendants including Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and Jeffrey Clark, a former justice department attorney, had sought to block their arrests, filing emergency requests to extend the deadline to turn themselves in.

Their requests were denied on Wednesday. All defendants have until noon on Friday to surrender, after which the district attorney Fani Willis said she will order warrants for arrest.

Following his appearance in Fulton County jail, Mr Trump returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in more than two years shortly after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail.

He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page.

It was Mr Trump’s first post since January 8th, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account indefinitely, citing fears he would incite additional violence following the deadly storming of the US Capitol building.

His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company. But Mr Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Truth Social site, which he launched during the ban.

I’ve been indicted four times – all trivial nonsense — Mr Trump

The former Republican president faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, which is typically used to target organised crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss to Democratic president Joe Biden.

Mr Trump (77) has denied wrongdoing and attacked the case as politically motivated. He will not enter a plea at this appearance. He has agreed to post $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his 18 co-defendants in the case.

Mr Trump’s brief jailhouse visit comes one day after his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination met in Milwaukee for their initial debate. Mr Trump skipped that event, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ve been indicted four times – all trivial nonsense,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump’s lead in opinion polls has widened since his first indictment, and his supporters say they believe the charges are politically motivated. But analysts say Mr Trump’s legal woes could alienate the independent voters he would need to win in a general election matchup with Biden, the incumbent who defeated him by seven million votes in 2020.

Mr Trump faces 91 separate criminal counts overall.

He has been charged in Washington, DC, over his efforts to overturn the election, in Florida over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office, and in New York over a hush money payment to a porn star.

In Georgia, Mr Trump is accused of pressuring state officials and setting up a slate of illegitimate electors to reverse his 2020 defeat.

Mr Trump claims he won the 2020 election and has assailed all four cases as politically motivated. He is due to enter a plea in the Georgia case on September 5th and has pleaded not guilty in the other three cases.

Nine of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case, including his former lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, have surrendered to authorities. The remaining eight face a Friday deadline to comply or face arrest. – Guardian/ additional reporting from agencies