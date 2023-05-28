US debt ceiling: Deal in principle reached by Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy

US president Joe Biden strongly urged both houses of the US Congress to pass the debt ceiling agreement. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

A deal in principle which, if adopted, would remove the threat of the US debt default has been reached by US president Joe Biden and the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

The deal to raise the limit on the amount the US government can borrow – known as the debt ceiling – was agreed on Saturday night in Washington following a 90-minute phone call between the men. There had been intensive talks between their respective teams on an agreement to raise the ceiling over the last week.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen had warned on Friday that the US government could run out of money to pay its bills by June 5th unless the limit was raised. Such a move would have led to a US default, which the White House had argued would lead to economic turmoil in the country and around the world.

The proposed agreement has to be backed by the House of Representatives and the US senate and could face a backlash from conservatives and progressives, who are unhappy at some of its terms.

[ Analysis: Threat of a US debt default eased but has not disappeared entirely ]

Mr Biden on Saturday night described the agreement reached in principle with Mr McCarthy as a “compromise”.

“This agreement is good news for the American people because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost,” he said.

The president strongly urged both houses of the US Congress to pass the agreement.

Mr Biden said the deal reduced government spending while “protecting critical programmes for working people and growing the economy for everyone”. He said it protected the key priorities and legislative accomplishments of the White House and Democrats in the US Congress.

US house speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves the Capitol in Washington, DC, after announcing that a tentative agreement was reached with US president Joe Biden to raise the US debt ceiling limit. Photograph: Will Olive/EPA-EFE

Mr McCarthy said the deal would see “historic reductions in spending”, that there would be no new taxes or government programmes and would also include reforms to “lift people out of poverty”. In his comments on Saturday night, he said “we still have a lot of work to do”.

The legislative text of the deal is likely to published on Sunday while the vote in the House of Representatives is scheduled for Wednesday.

However, Republican representative Bob Good, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, tweeted that he was “hearing” the deal would raise the US debt by $4 trillion. He maintained if that was true “I don’t need to hear anything else”.

“No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a ‘Yes’ vote,” he said.

Central to the proposed package is a two-year budget deal that would hold spending flat for next year and increase it by 1 per cent for 2025 in exchange for raising the debt limit for two years. Military spending would also increase.

The agreement is also expected to raise the age for existing work requirements for able-bodied adults without children to access some social programmes from 49 to 54. However, there would be waivers for military veterans and the homeless.