Analysis: Threat of a US debt default eased but has not disappeared entirely

The deal reached in principle between US president Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy. the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, marks a significant step away from a potentially hugely damaging US debt default.

However, there are still considerable political and logistical hurdles to be overcome if the US government is to avoid running out of money by the beginning of the week after next.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Friday evening that the federal government would not have the resources to meet its obligations after June 5th unless action was taken to raise or suspend the current limit on the amounts it can borrow.

The full text of the agreement, reached in principle between Biden and McCarthy on Saturday night, is expected to be released on Sunday but a vote in the House of Representatives is not expected until Wednesday.

That would only be the first part of the legislative process, with the bill also having to go before the Senate. If Yellen’s deadline is to be met, all this will have to be completed by Monday week.

However, there are likely to be a number of politicians, on the right and left, who will be unhappy with some of the terms of the proposed deal. Efforts are being made by the White House and the Republican party leadership to sell the tentative deal to their respective members.

Speaking briefly on Saturday night, McCarthy appealed to his base, stressing that the deal would involve “historic reductions in spending”, no new taxes, no new government programmes and fresh reforms to lift people out of poverty.

Biden said the deal was “good news” as it prevented what could have been a “catastrophic default”. But he also acknowledged that not everyone would get what they wanted.

A compromise too far

It remains to be seen how many politicians see the proposed deal as a compromise too far and break ranks when it comes to voting for it.

But given the short timeline to avoid a default, it is not only politicians voting against the deal who would cause difficulties, people seeking to gum up the works with delaying tactics – and there are many avenues for that available in the workings of the US Congress – would be almost equally as problematic.

The US government is permitted by law at present to borrow up to $31.4 trillion. However, because the federal government runs a budget deficit, it needs to increase this debt ceiling to pay its bills.

With the debt ceiling approaching, Biden’s Republican opponents, who won control of the House of Representatives last November, sought to use this as leverage to press for significant cuts in government spending as well as other concessions.

The tentative deal now reached is believed to involve raising he debt limit for two years while capping spending over that time, clawing back unused money originally allocated during the Covid-19 pandemic, accelerating the process to allow some energy projects to proceed and changes to the operation of some social programmes for poorer Americans including potentially revised work arrangements.

But Republicans had wanted to go much further with deeper cuts over a longer period of time.

Biden had wanted to close to tax loopholes and include measures to raise additional revenue but this was rejected by Republicans.

However, for the White House a two-year increase in the debt ceiling would be hugely important as it would take the issue off the political agenda in advance of next year’s presidential election.

Biden had already hinted that some Republicans wanted to flirt with a US debt default – and the domestic and global economic chaos it would bring – as this would damage his re-election prospects. Former president Donald Trump effectively encouraged Republicans in the House of Representatives to push ahead with a default if they did not secure “massive cuts”.

Hard to take

But for some Democrats, elements of the deal are also likely to be hard to take.

Changes to the operation of some federal social programmes such as food stamps including new work requirements will not be popular with Democrats. Nor will any move to row back on funding allocated to boost the US revenue authorities to investigate the tax affairs of the wealthy and big corporations.

Some have already questioned why the debt ceiling was not raised last year when the Democrats still had a majority in Congress.

However, the White House may argue that this proposed agreement secures some important wins including the protection of environmental provisions introduced last year, funding for clean energy and plans to relieve student debt.

The extent of any Republican or Democrat backlash against the proposed agreement is likely to emerge over the next day or so. It also remains to be seen whether any opposition from hard line Republicans could jeopardise McCarthy’s position as speaker.

But even if the House of Representatives backs the deal, attention will turn to the senate. At least one conservative Republican senator has already said he would use “every procedural tool” at his disposal to slow down the passage of any debt ceiling bill if it did not include “substantial” reforms.

The threat of a US debt default has eased but has not disappeared entirely.