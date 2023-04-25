‘Let’s finish this job’: Joe Biden confirms 2024 presidential run

US president Joe Biden: has confirmed his bid for re-election in 2024. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP

US president Joe Biden formally announced on Tuesday that he would seek a second term, arguing that American democracy still faces a profound threat from former president Donald Trump as he set up the possibility of a climactic rematch between the two next year.

Mr Biden (80) made his announcement that he will run in 2024 in a slickly-produced video released by his new campaign team, which opens with imagery from the January 6th, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Mr Biden said. “This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” he said.

Mr Biden described Republican platforms as threats to American freedom, vowing to fight efforts to limit women’s healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books, while blasting “Maga extremists.” Maga is the acronym for the “Make America Great Again” political slogan of Mr Trump.

Mr Biden will be joined in his 2024 quest by his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the two years since he took over from Mr Trump, Mr Biden won Congress’ approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure, and oversaw the lowest levels of unemployment since 1969, although a 40-year high in inflation has marred his economic record.

His age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, which faces a tough election map to hold the Senate in 2024 and is currently the minority in the House of Representatives.

Mr Biden’s approval ratings were stuck at just 39 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on April 19th and there are steep concerns about his age among some Americans; he would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term, almost a decade higher than the average US male’s life expectancy.

US president Joe Biden, running as an incumbent, is unlikely to face much competition from inside his party. Photograph: Paul Faith/Getty Images

Doctors declared Mr Biden, who does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week, “fit for duty” after an examination in February. The White House says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough for the rigours of the job.

Mr Biden’s entry into the race follows Mr Trump’s announcement in November that he would seek a second term after losing the 2020 contest to Biden.

Mr Biden, running as an incumbent, is unlikely to face much competition from inside his party. No senior Democrats have shown signs of challenging him and he has compiled a board of rising-star Democrats to advise his campaign, including governors JB Pritzker of Illinois and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

Potential and declared Republican presidential candidates have begun framing the 2024 election around cutting back government spending amid still-high inflation, restricting abortion, crime in Democratic-run cities and illegal immigration.

The two leading Republican contenders, Mr Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, want to limit the access of trans children to sports teams and gender-affirming medical care, and restrict how schools teach LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of slavery and racial disparities.

Mr Biden ran a mostly virtual campaign in the 2020 election as Covid-19 raged, saying he sought to unify the country, rebuild the economy, and better control the virus. With pandemic restrictions mostly over in the United States, the 2024 race is likely to be a much different, more physical affair.

After losing by seven million votes to Mr Biden in 2020, Mr Trump refused to concede defeat, falsely claiming that there had been widespread electoral fraud.

His supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington in support of his claims but they failed to halt certification by Congress of Mr Biden’s win.

Mr Biden’s campaign video suggests he plans to remind voters of these actions, while lauding his handling of the economic recovery from the pandemic slump, especially the strength of the labour market. Other themes may include strong US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and what the White House says are Republican plans to unravel federal healthcare and programmes popular with older voters.

This summer, Mr Biden is challenging Republicans to find common ground on raising the US debt ceiling before the country goes into default in a matter of months.

Fifty-nine per cent of Democrats polled by Reuters/Ipsos in February said the phrase “Joe Biden is too old to work in government” describes the president. - Reuters