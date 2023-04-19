Robert F Kennedy jnr: Environmental lawyer who became better known for his anti-vaccine activism

At the beginning of last year as Covid-19 spread across the United States, those opposing the government’s measures to tackle the pandemic gathered to protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

One of the more high-profile speakers caused outrage by suggesting that Jews in Europe during the Nazi era had more freedoms than Americans during Covid-19.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.”

The speaker was Robert F Kennedy jnr, who later apologised for his Anne Frank remark, “especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors”.

Kennedy has a stellar political pedigree. But despite his background in a legendary Democratic family, his activism has brought him to places where his beliefs chime with many on the American right.

The third of the 11 children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, his father was attorney general of the US and a presidential candidate who was assassinated in 1968. His uncle was president John F Kennedy. Long-time US senator Ted Kennedy was also an uncle.

He started his career as an environmental lawyer, leading the campaign to clean up the Hudson river, but in more recent times he has become better known for his activism in relation to vaccination.

He told a conservative college in Michigan recently that he was not anti-vaccine but “I’m kind of the poster child for the anti-vax movement”. He maintains that safety is his primary goal.

In 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate named him one of 12 people responsible for roughly three-quarters of anti-vaccine content on some social media platforms.

His scepticism about vaccinations predated the emergence of Covid-19. He has backed the now widely discredited theory linking childhood vaccination to autism.

He also maintains that Sirhan B Sirhan, the man convicted 50 years ago of killing his father, did not do so. He is the author of a forthcoming book that alleges that US health officials conspired with the Chinese military to conceal the origins of Covid-19.