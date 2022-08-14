Salman Rushdie off ventilator and able to talk

Salman Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, according to police. File photograph: The Irish Times

Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator and is talking after being stabbed in the United States on Friday.

British-American writer Aatish Taseer said, in a since-deleted tweet, that the Rushdie (75) was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”.

This was then confirmed by the author’s agent Andrew Wylie. Mr Wylie had earlier said Rushdie was using the ventilator and could lose an eye after he sustained injuries to his arm and liver in the attack.

Rushdie was stabbed at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, according to police, before he was taken to hospital.

The Indian-born Briton, whose novel The Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, 65 miles from Buffalo in New York state, when he was attacked.

The man accused of stabbing him pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault, in what a prosecutor called a “pre-planned” crime.

A lawyer for Hadi Matar (24) entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.

Mr Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered him to be held without bail after district attorney Jason Schmidt told her Mr Matar took steps to purposely put himself in a position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early with a fake ID.

“This was a targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack on Mr Rushdie,” Mr Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone said the authorities had taken too long to get Mr Matar in front of a judge, while leaving him “hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks”. “He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence,” Mr Barone added.

Rushdie began his writing career in the early 1970s with two unsuccessful books before Midnight’s Children, about the birth of India, which won the Booker Prize in 1981.

The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims view it as blasphemous, and its publication prompted Iran’s then-leader Ayatollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for his execution.

The author lived in hiding for many years in London under a British government protection programme after the fatwa.

In 1998, the Iranian government withdrew its support for the death sentence and Rushdie gradually returned to public life, even appearing as himself in the 2001 film Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The Index on Censorship, an organisation promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for Rushdie’s killing as recently as 2016, underscoring that the fatwa still stands. — PA