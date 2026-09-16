Ed Sheeran controversy: How his tour has ended up in crisis

Why is Ed Sheeran in the news?

The singer’s North American tour has been thrown into crisis after his support acts – including Irish musicians Aaron Rowe and Beoga – quit in protest over the removal of rapper Macklemore as an opening performer.

Why was Macklemore dropped?

The rapper was kicked off Sheeran’s Loop Tour after calling for a “Free Palestine” when opening for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Who decided to remove Macklemore?

Macklemore – real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty – said he was told by Ed Sheeran and his team that he was being cut after the owners of several stadiums where he was due to play threatened to ban Sheeran from their venues unless he parted with Macklemore. They had been contacted by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium outside Boston, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform.

“Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore wrote on social media. “Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

What was Sheeran’s response?

Sheeran said he was “appalled” by what was happening between Palestine and Israel but said he did not want to let down his fans or the touring crew who are dependent on him for their income.

He said the decision to drop Macklemore was taken not by him but by the music promoters organising the tour. “I would never let down the fans... nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts,” Sheeran said. “I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict.”

How did the statement go down?

Not well with his other support acts, including Dublin songwriter Aaron Rowe, Antrim-based folk band Beoga, Finneas (brother of Billie Eilish) and Denmark’s Lukas Graham. They’ve all quit the tour, creating a bit of a pickle for Sheeran, who brings Beoga on stage each night as his backing group.

All of the artists released statements in support of Macklemore. “I don’t take the decision lightly, Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this. But as Irish people, we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” Rowe said.

“I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children,” Rowe continued. “I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal.”

Beoga struck much the same tone in their response. “We are a traditional Irish band who never saw ourselves playing in stadiums of that size and that opportunity is not lost on us,” they said, adding that they could not go along with the “silencing” of Macklemore.

What have other musicians had to say?

“Ed who?” was the response of Roger Waters, former Pink Floyd member and pro-Palestine campaigner of long-standing. The indie band Garbage condemned the treatment of Macklemore. “He is being punished for simple pleading for the occupation, the oppression and the violence to stop.”

What sort of money is at stake?

Were Sheeran to cancel the tour, the total economic loss is estimated to be anywhere from $60 million-$100 million. That would include losses suffered by support crew and other workers. Sheeran, who has an estimated net worth of £370 million, would lose out as well. But as of now there is no indication that he is going to pull the plug.