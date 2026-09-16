Man (60s) charged over alleged assault attempt while approaching Taoiseach at ploughing championships

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Wednesday. Photograph: Garrett White/Collins

A man in his 60s has been charged over an alleged attempted assault while approaching Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly.

The man was arrested by gardaí at the event shortly after midday on Tuesday.

It is understood the man was stopped by gardaí as he tried to make his way to the Taoiseach, and he was arrested arising out of his interaction with the Garda.

Gardaí said no one was injured in the incident.

The man was arrested under the Public Order Act and brought to a Garda station in Co Offaly. He has since been charged and released to appear before a sitting of the District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.