Connolly visits Scotland amid criticism of Downing Street ‘ignorance’ over Irish unity

Scotland first minister John Swinney with President of Ireland Catherine Connolly at Bute House as she begins a four-day visit. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

President Catherine Connolly discussed movements towards self-determination in Northern Ireland and Scotland in a meeting with Scottish first minister John Swinney in Edinburgh on Wednesday, commencing her four-day programme of engagements in Scotland.

At the meeting at Bute House, the first minister’s official residence, Connolly and Swinney discussed issues of self-determination and independence, strong ties between their two nations, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine, and climate change, among other topics, said a spokesman for the President.

The meeting comes days after Swinney, along with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, her deputy Michelle O’Neill and Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth, signed a memorandum calling on the British government to “prepare for, plan and facilitate” constitutional change in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Speaking after the meeting with Connolly, Swinney said British prime minister Andy Burnham displayed a “terrible ignorance” of the Belfast Agreement when he said the prospect of an Irish Border poll was “off the table” late last month.

Responding to a question about Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s criticism of the recently agreed pact signed in Manchester, Swinney said the principle of self-determination was key to the debates surrounding constitutional change in both Northern Ireland and Scotland. Martin said this week Sinn Féin may “set back unity” by aligning with other nationalist leaders in Britain.

“[Self-determination is] an essential point of common ground between Scotland, and the debate that’s taking place in Ireland around the right of the people of Ireland to decide their own future,” said Swinney.

Swinney said he discussed the Manchester conference with the President. “Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are led by first ministers who all believe in the self-determination of their peoples and the right of their peoples to change their constitutional relationship with the United Kingdom,” he said.

Connolly previously met Swinney when she received the SNP leader at Áras an Uachtaráin last year. During that meeting, Swinney invited Connolly to Scotland.

Connolly is making her third overseas trip since her election to Áras an Uachtaráin last year, having previously visited London and Leeds in May, and Spain in April.

The President will attend further engagements across the week in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Coatbridge, as well as on the Isle of Skye in the Inner Hebrides.

Many of the events will focus on co-operation with Britain across cultural and academic programmes and the impact of the Irish diaspora in Scotland.

Following her meeting with Swinney, Connolly travelled to the National Library of Scotland. There, she met staff working on a collaborative project between the national libraries of Ireland, Scotland and Wales and the British Library, an exhibition dubbed “Across These Islands”.

She viewed several artefacts in the library’s special collection, including the 13th century Iona Psalter manuscript and the last letter written by Mary, Queen of Scots, before her execution.

The President will also be made an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

On the Isle of Skye, the President will visit Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Scotland’s National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture.

Connolly’s husband Brian McEnery is accompanying her on the official trip.