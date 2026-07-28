Irish man cleared of Jill Dando murder faces rape trial

A trial date has been set for the man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando who has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.

Barry George (66), originally from Co Cork, previously pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He also denied an alternative offence of attempted rape.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September 6th and September 12th 1987.

A hearing was held at the same court on Tuesday and a trial date was set for April 26th next year.

Judge Tony Baumgartner fixed the trial date and also said a pretrial review would take place on April 12th.

George was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Dando was killed.

He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.

Former Crimewatch presenter Dando (37), was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26th, 1999.

No one has been convicted of her killing since. – PA