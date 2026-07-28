UK

Irish man cleared of Jill Dando murder faces rape trial

Trial date set for Barry George over alleged sex attacks on girl (14) in west London in 1987

The man found guilty of the murder of British television presenter Jill Dando, Barry George, is seen in this undated police handout photograph. George was jailed for life on July 2, 2001, after being found guilty of shooting Dando. George is to be allowed a second appeal against his conviction, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) announced on June 20, 2007. The CCRC said the case of George, who was jailed for life in 2001 for Dando's murder, should be referred back to the Court of Appeal because of doubts about firearms evidence given at his original trial in 2001. REUTERS/Handout (GREAT BRITAIN) . EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Barry George: faces trial for alleged rape of girl (14)
Tue Jul 28 2026 - 11:591 MIN READ

A trial date has been set for the man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando who has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.

Barry George (66), originally from Co Cork, previously pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He also denied an alternative offence of attempted rape.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September 6th and September 12th 1987.

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A hearing was held at the same court on Tuesday and a trial date was set for April 26th next year.

Judge Tony Baumgartner fixed the trial date and also said a pretrial review would take place on April 12th.

George was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Dando was killed.

He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.

Former Crimewatch presenter Dando (37), was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26th, 1999.

No one has been convicted of her killing since. – PA

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