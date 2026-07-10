Count Binface: The ‘independent space warrior’ hoping to take Farage’s seat in Clacton

File photo dated 25/04/24 of Mayor of London election candidate Count Binface outside the British parliament in London when he stood as a candidate to become the city's mayor in 2024. Reform UK is facing continuing scrutiny as Nigel Farage ploughs ahead with plans for a by-election in Clacton, where his main rival looks set to be Count Binface, a comedy candidate with a bin on his head, as the main Westminster parties have declined to take part in the contest. Issue date: Thursday July 09, 2026. PA Photo. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

While all the other political parties are boycotting Nigel Farage’s byelection in Clacton, a man in a bin costume is willing to entertain the Reform UK leader’s stunt.

Count Binface was the first person to declare he would stand against Farage in the Essex constituency. His satirical presence provides an unusual challenge to Farage’s populist message.

Binface has become a fixture of recent British election nights, having stood against – and on stage next to – Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Andy Burnham.

He is the alter ego of a comedian Jon Harvey, who, in a previous incarnation, Lord Buckethead, also challenged then prime minister Theresa May in 2017.

A copyright dispute forced the makeover in which he became an “independent space warrior”, with policies such as “building at least one affordable house” and “nationalising Adele”.

His costumes and quick wit have won him online popularity, puncturing the atmosphere of political polarisation.

Left to right: Count Binface stands next to Labour candidate Andy Burnham and Robert Pownall, after Burnham won the election for MP of Makerfield, on June 18th. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty

Standing against Farage – who called the Clacton byelection on Tuesday, after a scandal over a £5 million gift and other undeclared benefits – may provide his biggest platform yet.

Leading politicians have embraced his challenge. Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, told Sky News that, in the context of a “people versus the establishment” byelection, Binface “may be the people”.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, said that “if [Farage] wants to spend the summer arguing with a bin, I won’t stop him”.

Binface told the Financial Times that the byelection was “potentially a complete sideshow and is therefore arguably a derogation of the parliamentary system” and emphasised the hundreds of thousands of pounds it could cost the taxpayer.

“I reckon they’re having a chat in Reform HQ right now, going, ‘What have we done?’” he said.

[ Nigel Farage faces new allegations about his finances. Here are the key detailsOpens in new window ]

British citizens can stand to be an MP regardless of whether they live in the constituency, so long as they are nominated by 10 registered voters there.

Obtaining the required signatures “has not been too much of a problem” in previous elections, Binface said, adding: “In fact, the more elections I do, the more friendly the humans of that place are, because they know me a bit.”

Candidates must pay a deposit of £500, which is returned if they receive more than 5 per cent of the votes cast. In previous elections, Binface has never kept his deposit.

Most recently, he took on Burnham, then mayor of Greater Manchester, in the Makerfield byelection. His manifesto pledges included “I will cut your taxes, and raise everyone else’s”, and “wifi on trains that works. Also trains that work”. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, he received just 95 votes.

Voters hoping to prevent a right-wing victory may turn to Binface, potentially making Clacton his strongest ever chance at success.

Binface predicted there would probably be a “menagerie of interesting individuals” on the ballot who may “undercut” him.

He said of the main parties who were boycotting the Clacton vote: “Either they have been scared by the magnificence of His Excellency, moi ... or it’s something to do with [the fact] they don’t want a part of Nigel’s cunning stunts.”

Binface justified his own participation. “I think the fact that ... even I, an alien from Sigma 9, can stand for election ... is the sign that the British citizens are holding these politicians to account,” he said, placing emphasis on the last syllable.

Farage is almost certain to win the byelection in the pro-Brexit constituency, where he was elected by an 18 percentage point margin in 2024. He has denied wrongdoing over undeclared donations.

Binface said he was at present “genning up” on Clacton and the issues affecting it. Of his possible policies, he said: “Let’s suffice to say, price capping 99 Flakes [ice creams] at 99p in a seaside resort, I think that’s going to be a winner.”

On Wednesday, Burnham posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Binface on election night.

Binface said that, while such support was “confusing”, he also welcomed it “to some extent”. “I also knew it would be inevitable. I am bin-evitable,” he said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026