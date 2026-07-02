Gary Glitter charged with four sex offences against girl aged under 14

The 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Former pop star Gary Glitter has been charged with four sexual offences against a girl dating back to 1978, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14, the CPS said.

Bethan David, deputy chief crown prosecutor at CPS London, said: “This follows allegations made by a woman relating to a period of alleged abuse that took place between 1978 and 1981.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations.”

Glitter, of Channings Wood prison, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on August 5th.

The Metropolitan Police said the allegations were first reported to the force on January 9th last year and the former glam rock singer was interviewed on July 22nd, 2025, in relation to the investigation.

“The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers and they have been made aware of this update,” the force said.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The charges relate to one victim, and the offences are alleged to have taken place between the years of 1978-1981 at a residential address in Kensington.”

Glitter was one of the biggest stars of his time, selling 18 million records in five years in the early 1970s and enjoyed transatlantic success with a string of hits including Rock And Roll (Parts One And Two), I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am) and Do You Wanna Touch Me.

But the glam era was short, and as it fizzled out Glitter found himself bankrupt by the end of the decade. Despite a series of comebacks, his final UK top 40 hit was in 1984 with Another Rock And Roll Christmas.

He carried on touring for some years after that as a student novelty act. – PA