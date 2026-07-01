Two UK police officers under gross misconduct investigation in relation to Henry Nowak murder

Two police officers in the case of Henry Nowak have been placed under investigation for gross misconduct by Britain’s police watchdog.

Nowak (18) died in December 2025 after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton. Digwa falsely told police he had been the victim of a racist attack, which led officers to handcuff Nowak and treat him as a suspect despite him saying he had been stabbed and that he could not breathe.

The investigation will also consider whether race was a factor. The case triggered claims from the far right that Nowak’s treatment had stemmed from an anti-white bias.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct had been treating officers involved as witnesses, meaning it believed there had been no possible wrongdoing. On Wednesday, the policing watchdog said it had changed that view, which in part follows meetings it had with the Nowak family and their lawyer, and a formal complaint from the family of the murdered student.

The IOPC said it would look at “whether the race or religion of either Henry or the Digwa family impacted on the actions and decision-making of the officers, whether officers’ decisions were influenced by assumptions or prejudice relating to community tensions at the time”.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “The evidence indicates that both officers – who were the first to arrive at the scene late in the evening of December 3rd, 2025 – may have potentially breached the professional behaviour standards of duties and responsibilities, use of force, and discreditable conduct.

“These relate to potential failures by the officers to recognise that Henry needed urgent medical attention, to immediately act after he said he had been stabbed and he couldn’t breathe, and the decision to arrest and handcuff Henry rather than provide immediate first aid.

“There’s also an indication one of the officers may have breached the standard relating to authority, respect and courtesy, for appearing to dismiss Henry saying he had been stabbed.”

Derrick Campbell from the IOPC said: “Our investigators met with Henry’s family earlier this month where we were able to discuss our investigation with them in depth, now that criminal proceedings have concluded.

“We are obliged to constantly review the evidence obtained throughout our investigations and assess any indications of potential misconduct for officers involved. As a result, two officers will now face gross misconduct investigations.

“There is clear evidence that public confidence in the force may have been seriously harmed by this incident, and that is a factor we must consider when assessing the evidence.

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“The serving of gross misconduct notices does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”

The IOPC will also look at issues such as why Nowak was handcuffed, whereas Digwa was not when he was arrested for attempted murder after police realised Nowak had been stabbed.

Campbell added: “It is also an important part of our role to identify whether any changes are needed to national or force policies or procedures, to improve police practice.”

Digwa has been convicted of Nowak’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years. The sentence is being appealed against by senior government law officers on the basis it is unduly lenient. - The Guardian