Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor served as the ⁠UK’s Special Representative for International ⁠Trade ​and Investment between 2001 to 2011. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

The British government on Thursday published historic documents on the 2001 appointment ‌of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as a trade envoy, saying it found no evidence that ​formal due diligence or security vetting was carried out at the time.

The government agreed to release the documents after opposition MPs ​used a rare parliamentary device to request the publication of files about ⁠the appointment of Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of Britain’s king Charles.

“We ‌have ‌found ​no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken. There ⁠is also no ​evidence that this was considered,” Chris ​Bryant, a junior trade minister, said in a written ‌statement to parliament.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second ​son of the late queen Elizabeth, served as the ⁠UK’s Special Representative for International ⁠Trade ​and Investment between 2001 to 2011 in a role that allowed him to travel the world meeting senior business and government figures in the unpaid role.

Formerly known as prince Andrew, Mountbatten-Windsor was the first member of the British royal family to ‌be arrested in ⁠more than three centuries earlier this year when he was questioned by officers on suspicion of ‌misconduct in public office, related to the alleged sharing of information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He has always denied any wrongdoing in relation ​to Epstein, and said he regrets their ​friendship. – Reuters