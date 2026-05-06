The wrong Guy: the 20-year legacy of a live TV blunder

The moment Guy Goma relalised he was in the wrong interview - on live TV. Photograph: BBC

Guy Goma realised he was in the wrong interview when it became clear he was about to be on live television.

Goma, who was at BBC headquarters in London to apply for an IT position, had just been ushered into a room and told to sit at a table. A news anchor he recognised came in and sat across from him. Several screens in the room flickered to life – with Goma’s face on them – when he suddenly thought: “Oh, dear. I’m in the wrong place.”

The anchor then turned to him and asked if he was surprised by the verdict in a big legal case. “Okay,” Goma thought to himself, “let me put myself together.”

What followed that morning in May 2006 was one of broadcasting’s biggest blunders: a case of mistaken identity in which the wrong person was interviewed as an expert on live television. The mix-up became an early viral internet moment and an accidental critique of the high-pressure churn of modern TV journalism.

Twenty years later, the recollections are fonder. In the run-up to the May 8th anniversary, people are reposting clips of the moment. A book about it is out. And Goma is being celebrated as a folk hero of sorts for anyone who has ever found themselves ill-equipped for a challenge in the workplace.

“It captures this sort of anxiety that we all have about being thrust into a role we’re not prepared for, but trying to perform competently anyway,” said Rafal Zaborowski, a senior lecturer on digital culture at King’s College London.

Goma’s story began when he applied to the BBC for a job as a data specialist and was called in for an interview. He was waiting in the lobby when Elliott Gotkine, a producer at the British broadcaster’s rolling 24‑hour news channel, approached him.

Gotkine was looking for another Guy – technology journalist named Guy Kewney, who was scheduled to be a guest on the broadcast to discuss a verdict in an online music case involving Apple, the tech giant, and Apple Corps, The Beatles’ record label.

There’s some debate about what happened next. Gotkine says he asked Goma if he was Guy Kewney. Goma says he asked only if he was Guy.

Either way, it seems, there was no time to hash it out.

“We’re on air in five minutes,” Gotkine recalled thinking during a recent interview. “I haven’t got time to hang around and chat. So I take him with me.”

For Goma, there were early signs something was amiss: the rush to the interview room. An offer to do his make-up. The moment he recognised his interviewer, anchor Karen Bowerman.

“I know that lady,” Goma said, in a recent interview. “But she started talking already.”

Bowerman introduced him as Guy Kewney, and Goma’s face contorted. “I was fighting to say something,” he recalled.

But then, “it’s like something came down to me and said, just relax”.

Guy Goma was mistaken for technology journalist named Guy Kewney, who was scheduled to be a guest to discuss a verdict in an online music case involving Apple, the tech giant, and Apple Corps. Photograph: BBC

The voice in his head, he recalled, was that of his mother when he was growing up in Congo. She taught him to respect others by not making a big deal of their mistakes.

He gamely tried to answer the interviewer’s first question: was he surprised by the verdict in the Apple case?

“I’m very surprised to see this verdict to come on me,” Goma replied, “because I was not expecting that.”

The anchor seemed puzzled, but followed up with questions about whether the case would change consumer habits and if more people would go online to download music.

“Exactly,” Goma said, in capable if imperfect English. “You can go everywhere on the cybercafe and you can check – you can easy – it’s going to be very easy way for everyone to get something to the internet.”

Bowerman then quickly brought the interview to an end. What was remarkable about the 80-second episode, Zaborowski said, was how Goma performed under pressure.

“His answers are calm, understandable and maybe in some ways more digestible than we would get from an expert,” he said.

After the interview, Goma said he informed the BBC staff they had the wrong man. He then interviewed for the job he had applied for – but didn’t get it.

The mix-up was covered in newspapers across the country. For weeks, paparazzi hounded Goma, he said, and he moved for a time to his brother’s house to avoid them.

Gotkine, now 50, left his job at the company a few months after the interview aired, and now works as a freelance journalist and conference moderator. Goma (58) has a job working with people with learning disabilities.

The two lost touch for years but reconnected in 2024, when they decided to produce their version of the story as co-authors of a book called The Wrong Guy.

On the mix-up’s 10-year anniversary, the BBC posted a tongue-in-cheek clip of it online. (The next year, the network would air a perhaps even more famous blooper, when a professor’s live interview was interrupted by his two children barging into his office.)

The enduring relevance of Goma’s interview may have to do with how it cracked the glossy, ultra-polished veneer of television news, and the way it reflected “how much televised expertise depends on plausibility of performance and composure”, Zaborowski said.

Or perhaps, he added, it’s how Goma coped with a high-pressure pop quiz.

“The fact that he’s so clearly caught off guard, and so clearly steadies himself, it’s beautiful,” he said. “With this grace, and this composure, he emerges as an absolute winner from this.”

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.