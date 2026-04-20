Amy Winehouse’s father loses court case over sale of singer’s items by friends

Amy Winehouse, who died from alcohol poisoning in London at the age of 27. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The father of Amy Winehouse has lost a High Court case in London over the auctioning of items belonging to the singer.

Mitch Winehouse, acting as the administrator of his daughter’s estate, sued her stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay for hundreds of thousands of pounds over claims they profited from selling dozens of items at auctions in the United States in 2021 and 2023.

Amy Winehouse died aged 27 from alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

Lawyers for Mitch Winehouse told a trial in December that the two women did not inform him they were selling the items, and the legal proceedings were his “only means of obtaining answers”.

Parry and Gourlay defended the claim, with their barristers stating that the items were either gifted by the singer or were already owned by them.

Henry Legge KC, for the plaintiff, previously told the court that the singer’s father believed the women had “deliberately concealed” the fact that they were auctioning items.

But Parry said in her written evidence that she believed that the Winehouse family “knew I was auctioning items”, and that Mitch Winehouse was made aware of this at a meeting in October 2018.

She added that she “believed, and still very much believe, that Amy would have wanted me and Catriona to be financially secure”, and said the sums sought by Mitch Winehouse were “inflated”.

Deputy High Court judge Sarah Clarke KC said in a judgment on Monday: “I find that neither Ms Parry nor Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed any of their disputed items from the claimant and even if I am wrong about that, Mr Winehouse could have discovered what disputed items the defendants had with reasonable diligence.”

In a statement provided by her lawyers, Naomi Parry said after the ruling: “Today, the High Court has cleared my name, unequivocally and in full, after years of deeply damaging and unfounded allegations brought by Mitch Winehouse.

“This was not a partial outcome or a matter of nuance. The claim has failed entirely. It should never have been brought.

“I stood beside Amy as a friend, a creative partner, and her costume designer. What we shared was built on trust, loyalty, and a genuine love of the work.

“To see that relationship misrepresented so publicly has been both painful and profoundly unjust.

“This judgment restores the truth. It does not, however, erase the toll, on my health, my work, and my life, of defending myself against claims that had no evidential foundation.

“Accountability matters, and I will take the steps necessary to address the damage caused. For now, my focus is on rebuilding my life and career, and protecting my name, the work I created with Amy, and her legacy.”