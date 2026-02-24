UK

Peter Mandelson’s lawyers say arrest stemmed from ‘baseless suggestion’ he planned to leave UK

Britain’s former ambassador to the ‌US released from custody following arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested in London on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested in London on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
Tue Feb 24 2026 - 19:272 MIN READ

Lawyers representing Britain’s former ambassador to the ‌US Peter Mandelson, who has faced scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, ‌said his arrest stemmed from a “baseless suggestion” that he intended to leave the country and ​settle abroad.

Mandelson (72), was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested in London on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was fired from the ​most prestigious posting in Britain’s diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship ⁠with the convicted sex offender started to become clear.

Police this month ‌began ‌a ​criminal investigation into Mandelson after British prime minister Keir Starmer’s government passed on communications between the former ambassador ⁠and Epstein.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest proves the ‘never explain’ days are over for UK royals

‘I want to see the final chapter of this’: Cubans demand change but fear US military action

Pulled Stephen Colbert segment turns Texas Senate race into unholy hot mess

“The arrest was ​prompted by a baseless suggestion ​that he was planning to leave the country and take up ‌permanent residence abroad,” law firm Mishcon ​de Reya said in a statement on behalf of Mandelson. “There is ⁠absolutely no truth whatsoever in ⁠any such ​suggestion.”

In the statement, it said Mandelson was arrested despite an agreement with police that he would attend a voluntary interview next month, and that it had requested evidence from the authorities to justify the arrest.

The arrest means police suspect a crime has been committed but does not imply any ‌guilt. Mandelson has previously ⁠said he “very deeply” regretted his association with Epstein.

“Peter Mandelson’s overriding priority is to co-operate with the police investigation, ‌as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name,” his ​lawyers said.

Earlier on Tuesday, foreign minister Yvette Cooper ​told Sky News that Mandelson should have never been appointed ambassador to the US. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter