Starmer accuses Trump of diminishing sacrifice of Nato troops in Afghanistan

British soldiers on patrol in Afghanistan, an overseas military campaign in which 'not everybody came home'. File photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

British prime minister Keir Starmer has accused US president Donald Trump of “diminishing” the sacrifice of fallen British soldiers by claiming that those who fought in Afghanistan avoided the front lines, as the US president faced a fierce backlash from all sides of the British political spectrum as well as veterans’ families.

Mr Trump’s suggestion that Nato troops stayed “a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan has resurfaced questions about his own avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

Mr Starmer’s official spokesman said: “The president was wrong to diminish the role of Nato troops, including British forces in Afghanistan […] We are incredibly proud of our armed forces and the sacrifice that they have given.”

Mr Trump’s remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics pointing to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan and Mr Trump’s own lack of a military record.

Mr Trump has previously been criticised for avoiding being conscripted to fight in Vietnam after being diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels – a medical claim that has been subject to significant doubt.

The US president suggested, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, that Nato would not support the US if asked. “We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan ... and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines,” he said.

Speaking in Davos on Wednesday, he made similar claims against the 32-member military alliance: “I know them all very well. I’m not sure that they’d be there. I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they would be there for us.”

A total of 3,486 Nato troops died in the 20-year Afghanistan conflict, of which 2,461 were US service personnel. Canada recorded 165 deaths, including civilians.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch accused Mr Trump of “denigrating” British troops and said his comments were “flat-out nonsense”, while the Liberal Democrats urged Mr Starmer to summon the US ambassador “over this insult to our brave troops”. It is understood there has not been any call between number 10 and Mr Trump and Britain is not considering admonishing the US ambassador.

Defence secretary John Healey said Britain and Nato allies had “answered the US call”, and the war dead should “be remembered for who they were: heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation”.

Without referring to Mr Trump by name, armed forces minister Al Carns, a former marine who served and led during four tours in Afghanistan and was awarded the military cross in 2011, said the claims were “utterly ridiculous”. He invited anyone believing the remarks to meet him and some of the bereaved families. In a video on social media, he said: “Alongside my American colleagues, we shed blood, sweat and tears together, and not everybody came home.”

ON THE FRONTLINE (viewer discretion advised)



Here’s a small snapshot of what it’s like to be on the frontline in Afghanistan.



(*that’s me on the roof directing fire and calling in the apache gunships).2006/7 pic.twitter.com/RrSzX9Lmae — Al Carns (@AlistairCarns) January 23, 2026

Denmark, which has been at loggerheads with the US over Mr Trump’s designs on Greenland, had 44 combat deaths in Afghanistan, the most per capita outside the US.

Adam Price, the Danish writer who created the TV series Borgen, said: “How utterly insulting for the families, still mourning their dead, to hear the ingratitude of a US president so ignorant of their loss.”

Stephen Stewart, a former soldier and an author and journalist, said: “Trump’s comments are as offensive as they are inaccurate. It’s hugely ironic that someone who allegedly dodged the draft for the Vietnam War should make such a disgraceful statement.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said on X: “Trump avoided military service 5 times. How dare he question their sacrifice. Farage and all the others still fawning over Trump should be ashamed.”

The US remains the only country to have invoked article 5 of Nato’s collective security provision, activated after the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001. – Guardian