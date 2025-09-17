UK

In pictures: King Charles and Donald Trump at Windsor Castle

US president takes part in carriage procession as part of his second UK state visit

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales receive US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Photograph: Aaron Chown/ PA Wire
Wed Sept 17 2025 - 13:41

Britain’s King Charles greeted Donald Trump on Wednesday as the US president’s second state visit to the UK began with pomp, intense security, technology investments and planned protests.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years, where the royal red carpet treatment included a carriage procession, gun salutes, a military flypast and lavish banquet.

The processional route, which was not open to the public, was lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

US president Donald Trump and King Charles at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire
Marine One comes in to land on the Windsor estate for the start of a second state visit of US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP
Members of the king's bodyguard prepare for a ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Andrew Caballero/AFP/via Getty Images
King Charles ahead of the arrival of US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. Photogrph: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales receive US president Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire
Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
King Charles and US president Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle. Photograph: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A guard of honour during the state visit by US president Donald Trump at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Camilla and US first lady Melania Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle. Photograph: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles and US president Donald Trump inspect the guard of honour during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Andrew Canallero/AFP via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the ceremonial welcome during the State visit by US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Members of the household division foot guards line up along route ahead of the carriage procession to Windsor Castle. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
