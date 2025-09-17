In pictures: King Charles and Donald Trump at Windsor Castle

Mr Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years, where the royal red carpet treatment included a carriage procession, gun salutes, a military flypast and lavish banquet.
The processional route, which was not open to the public, was lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.
