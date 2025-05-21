Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh charged with terrorism offence in UK

A member of the Belfast rap trio Kneecap has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged by the Metropolitan Police with displaying a flag in support of Hizbullah – an illegal organisation in the UK – at a gig in London last November.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the force said the 27-year-old, from Belfast, had been charged via postal requisition following a counter-terrorism investigation.

He is due appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18th.

The Met Police said Mr Ó hAnnaidh is accused of displaying a flag at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, North London, on November 21st, 2004, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

“Officers from the Met’s counter terrorism command were made aware on Tuesday April 22nd of an online video from the event,” the force said.

“An investigation was carried out, which led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the above charge.”

A rap band from west Belfast which performs mostly in Irish, Kneecap is made up of Mo Chara, DJ Próvai and Móglaí Bap – real names Liam Óg hAnnaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin respectively.

The band is successful – it regularly performs to sell-out crowds, and an eponymous feature film won Iftas and a Bafta – but also controversial, with opponents accusing the rappers of glorifying terrorism.

Earlier this month, the Met’s counter-terrorism police said it was investigating the band over two video clips from its gigs.

One appeared to show a member of the group saying “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP”, while in the other, a band member appears to shout “Up Hamas, up Hizbullah” – both banned in Britain.

Kneecap apologised and said it did not support either organisation, and the footage was being “exploited and weaponised” because of the group’s opposition to the US government‘s stance on Gaza.