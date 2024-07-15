Man charged with murder over bodies found in suitcases in Bristol

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A man (34) has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of two men whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol, police said.

Yostin Andres Mosquera of Scotts Road will appear in custody on Monday at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Police have named the two victims as Albert Alfonso (62) and Paul Longworth (71). Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

The two men had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at a flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

READ MORE

Both victims were known to Mr Mosquera and he had been staying with them at the Scotts Road address for a short period of time, police said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.

“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London.

“I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.” – PA