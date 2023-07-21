UK byelections: Conservatives lose two seats to Labour, Lib Dems but avoid wipeout

The Conservatives lost two strategically important UK parliamentary seats on Friday but unexpectedly retained former prime minister Boris Johnson’s old constituency in a setback for the Labour Party.

The votes in the three byelections on Thursday were one of the last electoral tests before a general election expected next year and had been seen as an indicator of the two main parties’ prospects.

The problems facing British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Tories were highlighted by Labour securing its biggest byelection victory since the second World War Two in a formerly safe Conservative parliamentary seat in Selby and Ainsty in north Yorkshire.

It is the largest Conservative majority (20,137) overturned by Labour at a byelection since 1945, and Labour’s candidate Keir Mather (25) will become the youngest MP in the House of Commons.

READ MORE

The Conservatives suffered another crushing loss in another vote in south England but narrowly retained Mr Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, London, by fewer than 500 votes in a huge relief for Mr Sunak avoided becoming the first British leader to lose three byelections on a single day in more than half a century ago.

The Liberal Democrats won a sweeping victory in Somerton and Frome, with candidate Sarah Dyke crediting their win, in part, to the Tory’s “circus of chaos”. The swing at Somerton was 29.0 percentage points, or the equivalent of a net change of 29 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switching sides.

With stubbornly high inflation, economic stagnation, rising taxes and mortgages rates, industrial unrest, and long waiting times to use the state-run health service, the Conservatives had been braced for the possibility of losing all three contests in Thursday’s byelections.

Mr Sunak’s Conservatives are trailing the opposition Labour Party by 20 points in national opinion polls, which suggests they will fail to win a fifth consecutive general election.

But Labour’s loss in Uxbridge and South Ruislip shows its lead in the polls may not translate into to a clear parliamentary majority.

The surprise result saw the Conservatives retained the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat after Mr Johnson’s shock decision to quit parliament last month after he was found to have made misleading statements over parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his victory speech, the new member of parliament Steve Tuckwell, said his party's victory was because of local rather national factors, pointing to the issue of London’s Labour mayor extending the ultra-low emission zone to include suburban areas such as Uxbridge.

The other results on Friday exposed the Conservatives vulnerabilities on two fronts: the loss of a rural seat in the north of England, and one in the southwest, a traditional stronghold even though the party won large majorities in both at the last general election in 2019.

Labour won the constituency of Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire from the Conservatives by 4,000 votes after an ally of Mr Johnson resigned in solidarity with the former prime minister.

In Somerton and Frome in southwest England, the centrist Liberal Democrats managed to overturn a Conservative majority of 19,213 after a third member of parliament quit over allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

Mr Sunak is expected to reshuffle his senior ministers soon as he picks his team to fight the next general election. – Agencies