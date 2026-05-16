UK

Wes Streeting says he will challenge Keir Starmer in any Labour leadership contest

Former UK minister for health tells conference that Britain’s decision to leave EU was ‘a catastrophic mistake’

Wes Streeting speaking at the Progress conference in London on Saturday. Photograph: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Wes Streeting speaking at the Progress conference in London on Saturday. Photograph: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Sat May 16 2026 - 19:542 MIN READ

Wes Streeting said on Saturday that he would ‌challenge Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer in any leadership contest, days after stepping down as Britain’s minister for health ​and urging Starmer to set a timetable for his departure.

“We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I will be standing,” Streeting ​told a conference of the Progress group of Labour supporters, who view themselves as being ⁠on the modernising wing of the party.

Addressing the group, Streeting ‌described ‌Britain’s ​2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union as “a catastrophic mistake” that had made the country its weakest since ⁠before the Industrial ​Revolution. He said the UK should seek ​to rejoin the bloc.

“We need a new special relationship with ‌the EU, because Britain’s future lies with ​Europe, and one day – one day – back in the European Union,” ⁠he said.

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Starmer opposed Britain ⁠leaving the ​EU but as prime minister has rejected trying to rejoin or to make big concessions on areas such as immigration, which the EU sees as essential for much closer economic ties.

Wes Streeting: Is the man who wants to lead Labour a reformer or performer? ]

Late on Thursday, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he was standing for election in a newly vacant seat to return to parliament, ‌a precondition for ⁠him to be able to challenge Starmer as prime minister.

Starmer has rejected calls to step down after his party suffered ‌a heavy defeat in local elections last week.

Labour Party rules require each challenger ​to get support from at least 20 per cent of ​the party’s MPs before being able to trigger a leadership election.

- Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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