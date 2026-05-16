Wes Streeting said on Saturday that he would ‌challenge Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer in any leadership contest, days after stepping down as Britain’s minister for health ​and urging Starmer to set a timetable for his departure.

“We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I will be standing,” Streeting ​told a conference of the Progress group of Labour supporters, who view themselves as being ⁠on the modernising wing of the party.

Addressing the group, Streeting ‌described ‌Britain’s ​2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union as “a catastrophic mistake” that had made the country its weakest since ⁠before the Industrial ​Revolution. He said the UK should seek ​to rejoin the bloc.

“We need a new special relationship with ‌the EU, because Britain’s future lies with ​Europe, and one day – one day – back in the European Union,” ⁠he said.

Starmer opposed Britain ⁠leaving the ​EU but as prime minister has rejected trying to rejoin or to make big concessions on areas such as immigration, which the EU sees as essential for much closer economic ties.

[ Wes Streeting: Is the man who wants to lead Labour a reformer or performer?Opens in new window ]

Late on Thursday, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he was standing for election in a newly vacant seat to return to parliament, ‌a precondition for ⁠him to be able to challenge Starmer as prime minister.

Starmer has rejected calls to step down after his party suffered ‌a heavy defeat in local elections last week.

Labour Party rules require each challenger ​to get support from at least 20 per cent of ​the party’s MPs before being able to trigger a leadership election.

- Reuters

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