Three dead following road accidents in Co Donegal and Co Dublin on Saturday

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Three people have died following two road accidents in Co Donegal and Co Dublin on Saturday.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, died in a crash in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, on Saturday night.

The pedestrian was struck by a car on the N11 Bray Road, Loughlinstown at approximately 11:50pm on Saturday night.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, gardaí said in a statement.

Garda technical staff will examine the scene of the crash and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, two men died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

Four other people were injured in the incident that occurred on the N15 in Birchhill, Co Donegal, shortly after 2pm.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement.

Two other occupants of the same vehicle, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

A man and woman in their 40s who were in the other vehicle are also being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The remains of the men who died were taken to Letterkenny Univerity Hospital where postmortems will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward and asked road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda station on (074) 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.