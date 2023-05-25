One arrested after car crashes into front gates of Downing Street in London

The gates at the entrance to Downing Street in London. File photograph: iStock

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police said.

Images on social media showed a vehicle crashed into the gates, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The force added that no one has been hurt.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

Appears somebody has driven into the gates of Downing Street pic.twitter.com/jp5pVyrfYj — Matthew (@TorbsTalks) May 25, 2023

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Large sections of Whitehall have been closed to the public and vehicles, with pedestrians being turned away from the main thoroughfare around Downing Street in central London.

There is a significant police presence in the area. – PA