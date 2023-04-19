SNP facing 'critical moment', says defeated leadership candidate

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is facing a “pretty critical moment” with decisive action needed, or it “will be in trouble”, defeated leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said.

Claims about the party’s finances had been “mind-blowing”, she said. “I think we need decisive and quick action or we will be in trouble.”

The former Holyrood finance secretary, who was defeated by Humza Yousaf in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scottish first minister, spoke out as police investigations into the party’s finances continued.

Former chief executive Peter Murrell – who is married to Ms Sturgeon – has been arrested and questioned, before being later released without charge, with the couple’s home also being searched by officers.

On Tuesday Police Scotland also arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, also the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, as part of Police Scotland’s investigation into how more than £600,000 (€681,829) in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

He was released without charge “pending further investigation” later on Tuesday.

With the SNP also confirming it is currently without auditors after accountants Johnston Carmichael quit last year, with no replacement as yet being found, Ms Forbes said there were “questions over integrity, trust, transparency”.

The former finance secretary spoke to BBC Radio 4 in her first broadcast interview since losing the leadership election.

She told the Leading Scotland Where? programme, which airs on Wednesday evening, that “right now, people are watching with astonishment, but they want to see leadership in dealing with it and resolving it”.

Speaking about the party’s situation, she added: “I think right now, people are watching with astonishment, but they want to see leadership in dealing with it and resolving it.”

She said that the SNP was “trusted” on various policy areas, adding: “What the people of Scotland want is good education, a good functioning NHS, a growing, well performing economy.

“These are the issues that matter. And if we can fix and sort the problems within our own party quickly and ensure we are delivering on those external issues, then I think we can continue to build on the trust and success.

“The danger will be if there is an absence of decisive and quick action,” Ms Forbes said.

An SNP spokesman said: “Under the fresh leadership of Humza Yousaf, the SNP has put in place the mechanisms to improve transparency and governance within the party.

“Undoubtedly, the last week has been tough for party members but Humza Yousaf is working hard to maintain the strong trust Scottish voters have placed in the SNP at election after election in recent years.”