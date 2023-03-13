BBC confirms Gary Lineker’s return to Match of the Day presenter role

Lineker told reporters he 'can’t say anything' as they questioned him outside his home in London on Sunday. Photograph: Lucy North/PA

Gary Lineker will return to his usual Match of the Day presenting duties, the BBC has said, as it seeks to bring an end to an escalating row over its impartiality.

The corporation will hold a review over how presenters can use social media after he was taken off air for criticising the government’s immigration policy.

Mr Lineker said he is “glad that we have found a way forward” over his return to presenting BBC football coverage, adding: “(I) look forward to getting back on air.”

Writing on Twitter, Mr Lineker said: “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

“Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.”

Mr Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme over the weekend after he was told to stand down from the role when he took to Twitter to compare language used to launch a new asylum seeker policy by the UK government with 1930s Germany.

Fellow pundits, presenters and reporters further disrupted BBC football coverage on radio and TV after they agreed to walk out in “solidarity” with Mr Lineker. Top names including Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Alex Scott took part in this protest.

MOTD aired for only 20 minutes on Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, with Sunday’s edition following a similar format but running for just 15 minutes.

Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a prematch presentation on Sunday and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey earlier called on the chairman to resign, saying his position is “totally untenable”.

Earlier on Monday, British Prime minister Rishi Sunak declined to back Mr Sharp’s character or integrity.

The pair have known each other since Mr Sharp was Mr Sunak’s mentor at Goldman Sachs.

Asked if he is a man of integrity, Mr Sunak said: “Richard Sharp was appointed by a government before my time, before I was prime minister.

“That process is being reviewed again by someone who has been appointed independently. It’s right that process finishes its course. It wouldn’t be right for me to speculate before then.”

Asked if he could endorse Mr Sharp’s character, the prime minister said: “I’ve known him obviously for a long time. But with regards to his appointment, it’s right that that’s done independently and rigorously. That process happened before I was prime minister, had nothing to do with me and at the time, was conducted in all the ways that it should have been.

“Now that process is being reviewed, the independent commissioner has appointed a leading barrister to review that process. It’s right that we let that continue.”

The BBC faces a strike on Wednesday when up to 1,000 journalists are expected to walk out on the same day chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver his spring budget. – Agencies