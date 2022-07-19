Major incident declared in London due to ‘huge surge’ in blazes amid 40C heat

Firefighters tackle a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London on Tuesday. Photograph: Yui Mok / PA

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the English capital amid the 40C heat.

It comes after around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, on Tuesday afternoon, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.

The fire brigade said in a statement it is battling “several significant” incidents in the capital, as people have been urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said LFB is under “immense pressure”.

LFB’s assistant commissioner for operational resilience and control, Patrick Goulbourne, said: “The brigade remains ready to respond to incidents.

“However, we want to ensure our resources are available for people who really need our help.

“If you see a fire smouldering, please don’t hesitate to call us.

“The sooner we know about a fire, the sooner we can bring it under control and prevent it from spreading further, reducing the need for us to mobilise additional resources.

“We are also strongly urging people not to have barbecues or bonfires today as the ground is incredibly dry, which means even the smallest sparks could cause a fire.

“Please take care during the heatwave as all emergency services are facing unprecedented challenges.”

Mr Khan said on Twitter: “London Fire Brigade has just declared a major incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today.

“This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure.

“Please be safe. I’m in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them.”

It came as temperatures in the city hit around 40 degrees.

LFB said 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters were called to Wennington just after 1pm.

At least one home appeared to be destroyed in the fire, while smoke covered a wide area.

Nearby fields were seen to be scorched.

Train operator c2c Rail said the line between Ockendon and Upminster is closed until the end of the day due to the fire.

Thirty fire engines were also dealing with a grass fire in Pea Lane, Upminster.

Other locations at which multiple fire engines were dealing with incidents included Pinner, Southgate, Croydon, Dagenham, Wembley, Hendon and Eltham. - PA