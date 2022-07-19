Europe heatwave: Temperature hits 40 degrees in UK for first time

People use umbrellas to shelter from the sun in London on Tuesday on a day when the UK recorded a new record high temperature. Photograph: EPA

Temperatures have reached 40 degrees for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2 degrees provisionally recorded at London Heathrow, the Met Office in Britain said.

The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.

The new high for daytime temperatures comes after the UK experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

The Met Office warned temperatures were still climbing early on Tuesday afternoon.

[ High temperature warning in place for Leinster but rain and thunder expected ]

[ Ireland records highest ever temperature for July ]

Rail services have been heavily disrupted on Tuesday, with no services into or out of London Kings Cross all day, no Thameslink or Great Northern trains north of London, and only very limited services on East Midlands Railway.

There are also very limited and disrupted services running into and out of London Euston, on Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway, and London Marylebone on Chiltern Railways, and temporary speed restrictions in the face of the risk of buckling rails.

Summer weather July 19th 2022 Train tracks painted white to help with the heat at Alexandra Palace train station in London on Tuesday. Photograph: PA (Yui Mok/PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat and said issues on the rails and roads will continue for decades during such heatwaves.

Climate change is making heatwaves more extreme, frequent and likely, and experts warn the UK needs to adapt homes, hospitals, schools and transport networks to a future of more searing heat.

Much of Europe is also baking in record-breaking heat, which is fuelling wildfires in a number of countries with experts claiming parts of France face a “heat apocalypse”.

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in parts of France, Portugal, Spain and Greece and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

A picture taken on Tuesday shows the camping reception ravaged by a wildfire in Pyla sur Mer in Gironde, southwestern France where firefighters are struggling to contain two massive fires. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/Getty (Philippe Lopez/Getty)

Several towns and cities in France have recorded their highest-ever temperatures as nearly 2,000 firefighters continued to battle huge blazes in the southwest and a searing heatwave gripping much of western Europe moved north and east.

Nantes, near the Atlantic coast, recorded 42 degrees on Monday, beating a previous high of 40.3 degrees set in 1949, while Brest, in Brittany, hit 39.9 degrees, more than four degrees higher than its 2002 record of 35.1 degrees.

Night-time temperature records were also set, including at La Hague in Normandy where 32.8 degrees was recorded at 3am on Tuesday. Officials said France’s entire west coast, from Landes in the south to Finistère in the north, was affected.

Records were expected to be smashed again on Tuesday, meteorologists said, as the mass of hot air, the second to engulf large parts of the continent in recent weeks, moved north and east into eastern France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Britain was also set to record its highest ever temperature.

As the European Commission announced that drought warnings were in place in 46 per cent of the bloc’s territory, with 11 per cent at alert level, wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal continued to ravage bone-dry forest and heathland.

The Saint-Michel-de-Braspart chapel is seen amid the smoke from a wildfire in Braspart, western France on Monday night. Photograph: Fred Tanneau/Getty

The worst of the fires were in southwest France in the Gironde department near Bordeaux, where firefighters were struggling to contain two week-old blazes at La Teste-de-Buch and Landiras and a third, at Vensac, that broke out on Monday night.

Officials said on Tuesday the night had been “extremely difficult”, with a changeable, gusting wind hampering firefighting efforts. A total of 19,000 hectares of mainly pine forest have been burned and 37,000 people have been evacuated from the region.

Five campsites from which 6,000 holidaymakers were evacuated last week near the Dune du Pilat, Europe’s highest sand dune and a major tourist site, had been almost completely destroyed, a local government official said.

Police said a man was arrested late on Monday in their investigation into the Landiras blaze, which has burned nearly 13,000 hectares of land. Evidence showed the fire had been started as “an act of voluntary malevolence”, they said.

An area 9km long and 8km wide was still ablaze near the dune and was “blowing things up”, such was its ferocity, Marc Vermeulen, the head of the local fire service, said. “Pine trunks 40 years old are bursting.”

No deaths have so far been reported in France, but in Spain, a fire burning in the north-western province of Zamora claimed the life of a 69-year-old shepherd after a firefighter died in the same area on Sunday.

Later on Monday, an office worker in his 50s was reported to have died from heatstroke in Madrid. The country’s Carlos III Health Institute has reported more than 510 heat-related deaths.

Boats sit on the dry bed of Brenets Lake (Lac des Brenets), part of the Doubs River, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland on Monday. The river has dried up due to a combination of factors, including geological faults that drain the river, decreased rainfall and heat waves. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Getty

Spanish authorities have reported about 20 wildfires still raging from the south to Galicia in the far northwest, where blazes have destroyed about 4,500 hectares of land, while in Portugal, 1,000 firefighters were battling 10 wildfires in the north.

Portugal’s death toll from the fires doubled to four on Monday after a car careered off the road while trying to escape a fire zone near Vila Real in the north, officials said. Sixty people have also been wounded in more than a week of fires across the country.

It has also been reported that air pollution is spiking across Britain, France, and southern Europe due to the record-breaking temperatures and wildfires.

Scientists with the EU Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) warned on Tuesday of unhealthy levels of ozone pollution across southern and western Europe which could soon affect northwestern regions.

The World Health Organisation has set an eight-hour surface-level ozone exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter. Southeast England, northern France, and the Benelux region are all currently seeing daily concentrations greater than 120 micrograms.

“The air quality impacts are not negligible in relation to this heatwave,” said Mark Parrington, senior scientist with CAMS.

Ozone pollution forms when heat and sunlight interact with greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds released during the burning of fossil fuels.

Scientists say ozone pollution will increase under climate change. Global temperatures are now about 1.2C above pre-industrial levels and heatwaves have become more frequent and more severe.

Ozone pollution isn’t the only air quality concern. Wildfires raging across Portugal, Spain and France in recent days have released choking smoke containing fine, inhalable particulate matter known as PM 2.5. — Agencies