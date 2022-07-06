Boris Johnson’s future in the balance as two more ministers quit

Members of the press gather outside 10 Downing Street in London as Boris Johnson is facing questions about the future of his premiership. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Boris Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in No 10 as ministers and aides continue to quit his government in protest at his leadership. Two ministers, Robin Walker and Will Quince, resigned on Wednesday morning followed a string of departures from the government on Tuesday evening, led by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid who delivered broadsides at the UK prime minister as they quit their posts.

In the latest resignation Robin Walker quit as schools standards minister, saying that “recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership”.

The loss of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid “reflects a worrying narrowing of the broad church that I believe any Conservative government should seek to achieve”, he added in his resignation letter to Mr Johnson. He told Mr Johnson the “great achievements” of the government had been “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Mr Quince resigned as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the UK prime minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row.

Laura Trott quit as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”. At midday on Wednesday, Mr Johnson will face the commons for prime minister’s questions.

I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools pic.twitter.com/giOm0wCArw — Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) July 6, 2022

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.



I wish my successor well - it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

“To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly. However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” Mr Sunak said in a letter to Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak’s replacement as chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, hinted at reversing a planned rise in corporation tax as part of the effort to restore trust between the leadership and Tory MPs.

But the cabinet reshuffle does not appear to have persuaded Mr Johnson’s critics to hold fire.

Mr Quince was one of the ministers sent on the airwaves to defend Mr Johnson’s position over Chris Pincher, who quit as deputy chief whip after allegedly assaulting two men while drunk at London’s Carlton Club.

The prime minister later acknowledged he had previously been informed of allegations against Mr Pincher dating back to 2019 and said he regretted keeping him in government beyond that point.

Mr Quince said he had received a “sincere apology” from Mr Johnson for being sent out with an “inaccurate” briefing about the prime minister’s knowledge of events. But “I have no choice but to tender my resignation” as “I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith”.

Mr Javid and Mr Sunak’s resignations follow the departure of Conservative chairman Oliver Dowden last month. More junior resignations last night included Alex Chalk who resigned as solicitor general, Bim Afolami who quit as Tory vice-chair and Andrew Murrison who resigned as a trade envoy to Morocco while ministerial aides Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie left their roles. Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, home secretary Priti Patel and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made clear that they were planning to remain in government.

Former Brexit minister David Frost said he believed Mr Javid and Mr Sunak made the right decision and that the Conservatives and the country needed a new leader.

In his letter Mr Quince said he had “no choice” after he appeared on television to defend Boris Johnson using Downing Street briefings “which have now been found to be inaccurate”.

His letter said: “Dear prime minister. Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday’s media round, which we now know to be inaccurate.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as minister for children and families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.

“It has been an honour to serve in government since 2019 at both the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education.

“Reaching this decision has not been easy. Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.

“I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.

“I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated and hard-working civil servants with whom it has been a pleasure to work.” -PA