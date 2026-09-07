At least nine reported killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

At least nine people were killed, including two children, and five others were injured in Israeli strikes on a residential building in southern Lebanon early on Monday, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.
Elsewhere, Israeli strikes killed seven people, including two women, in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as Israel retaliated for what it said were Hizbullah drone attacks within areas occupied by its troops.
Despite a US-brokered ceasefire with Hizbullah agreed in June, the Israeli military is operating in what it has declared a security zone in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s health ministry said that two men were killed in a town on the edge of the zone occupied by Israeli troops, while the two women were killed in Arab Salim, which sits well north of the occupied area.
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The ministry later said a separate Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh al-Tahta in southern Lebanon had killed three people on Sunday.
The Israeli military had issued an online evacuation warning at 6am local time for areas near a building in Arab Salim that it said it would strike because it was being used by Hizbullah. Two girls were among six others injured in that strike.
Lebanese president Joseph Aoun’s office called Sunday’s strikes, which it said destroyed a hospital and damaged a finance ministry building, “a dangerous escalation” that targeted “purely civilian administrations and health centres”. – Reuters