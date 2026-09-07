At least nine reported killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

People carry a body amid the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike in Arab Salim, southern Lebanon, on September 6th, 2026. Photograph: EPA

At least ‌nine people were ​killed, including two children, ​and five ⁠others were ‌injured ‌in ​Israeli strikes on ⁠a ​residential ​building ‌in southern ⁠Lebanon early ⁠on ​Monday, Lebanon’s state news ‌agency reported.

Elsewhere, Israeli strikes killed seven people, including two women, in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said, ​as Israel retaliated for what it said were Hizbullah drone attacks within areas occupied by its troops.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire with Hizbullah agreed in June, the Israeli military is operating in what it has declared a security zone in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s health ministry said that two men ​were killed in a town on the edge of the zone occupied by Israeli troops, while the two women were killed in Arab Salim, ⁠which sits well north of the occupied area.

The ministry later said a separate Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh al-Tahta ‌in ‌southern ​Lebanon had killed three people on Sunday.

The Israeli military had issued an online evacuation warning at 6am local time for areas near a building in Arab Salim that it ⁠said it would strike because it was ​being used by Hizbullah. Two girls were among six others ​injured in that strike.

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun’s office called Sunday’s strikes, which it said destroyed a hospital and damaged a finance ‌ministry building, “a dangerous escalation” that targeted “purely civilian administrations and ​health centres”. – Reuters ‌