‘Cruel act of evil’: Son of Waterford man killed in suspected arson says he’s devastated

Philip and Kim English, who died in a house fire in Waterford in the early hours of Tuesday. Photograph: Facebook

The adult son of a man killed in a suspected arson attack alongside his wife and two children has said he is “lost for words” and “devastated” following their deaths.

Philip English, who was in his 50s, his wife Kim English, who was in her 30s, and two of their four children died in a blaze in the Birchwood area of Waterford City at around 5am on Tuesday.

The family, which includes three boys and one girl, were in the house in the early hours when the alleged arson attack took place.

The couple, who have been described as well known and liked in the area, may have been targeted over a suspected debt as gardaí are probing a recent attempted arson attack on the family home.

Philip English’s son from a previous relationship, John James English, said one of his brothers rang him on Tuesday morning to tell him about the news of the deaths of his family members.

Philip English had a number of children from a previous relationship, prior to his marriage to Kim English.

Philip English (left), who died in Tuesday morning's arson attack on a house in Waterford, with John James English, a son from a previous relationship. Photograph: Shared by John James English

“I’m devastated, it’s heartbreaking and cruel,” said the 33-year-old in messages after being contacted through social media.

“No one deserves what those little kids, my brothers and sister and Dad and his wife had happen.

“They had their whole lives ahead of them. It’s just crazy carry on; it’s out of this world knowing that innocent children got this cruel act of evil.”

He added: “I loved them and I’m lost for words and in a state of shock. I’m just heartbroken and don’t know what to do or say because nothing will bring them back.

“I hope the people who are responsible feel the full force of the law. Devastation is an understatement.”

John James English posted tributes to his father and Kim English on social media.